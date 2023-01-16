Read full article on original website
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand
ST. LOUIS – Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores. High inflation has prompted people to develop ways to make their money go further. Sales in […]
KMOV
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
KMOV
Large fire breaks out in Central West End, one person unaccounted for
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A large fire broke out Friday evening in the Central West End. The fire started after 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Laclede in a two-story brick building. One person is unaccounted for after the fire, and another was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation that is not life-threatening, Cpt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said.
feastmagazine.com
222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting
In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
WBKO
Animal shelter’s brand-new building ransacked, costing $100,000 in damages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A brand-new building for an animal shelter in St. Louis was ransacked Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. Officials with Stray Rescue of St. Louis said the lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder. All the copper, conduit and communication wire were cut, ripped out of the main electrical panel, and stolen.
KMOV
Speed limit lowered in Old Town Historic District of Cottleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Cottleville lowered the speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour on all streets in the Old Town Historic District area. Wade Brewer owns Plank Road Pizza on Highway N in the historic district. He’s in favor of the lower speed limit.
Honey Bee’s Biscuits grows from food truck to restaurant
ST. LOUIS – Honey Bee’s started as a farmers market stand at the Kirkwood Farmers Market in June 2020. The food truck launched in February 2021 and the brick and mortar opened on October 8, 2022. Known for their homemade biscuits made fresh daily, they showed off their most popular item – the Sausage egg and cheese Sammie.
From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All
The world now stans the Candyman's van shop after he went viral on Twitter this week
KMOV
$37 million dedicated to North St. Louis delayed by impacts of aldermen indictments, remedies in the works
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine months after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that sends $37 million to North St. Louis, the money remains largely unspent. The money is slated to help 11 commercial corridors north of Delmar along with surrounding neighborhoods. It’s also intended to benefit small businesses, create jobs and improve streets.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus
The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
Three workers hurt after Clayton building collapses
CLAYTON, Mo. – Three workers are hurt after part of a building collapsed Friday morning in Clayton. The collapse happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Hanley Road. Ryan Harrell, public information officer for the City of Clayton, tells FOX 2 that part of a facade...
So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Man dies, three others hurt in crash near St. Louis casino; driver at fault stole car
ST. LOUIS – One person has died, and three others are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon near the River City Casino in south St. Louis. Police say the driver at fault stole a car and crashed while avoiding a traffic stop. The crash involved five people between three...
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
