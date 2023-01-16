ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand

ST. LOUIS – Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores. High inflation has prompted people to develop ways to make their money go further. Sales in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Large fire breaks out in Central West End, one person unaccounted for

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A large fire broke out Friday evening in the Central West End. The fire started after 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Laclede in a two-story brick building. One person is unaccounted for after the fire, and another was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation that is not life-threatening, Cpt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting

In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WBKO

Animal shelter’s brand-new building ransacked, costing $100,000 in damages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A brand-new building for an animal shelter in St. Louis was ransacked Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. Officials with Stray Rescue of St. Louis said the lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder. All the copper, conduit and communication wire were cut, ripped out of the main electrical panel, and stolen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Honey Bee’s Biscuits grows from food truck to restaurant

ST. LOUIS – Honey Bee’s started as a farmers market stand at the Kirkwood Farmers Market in June 2020. The food truck launched in February 2021 and the brick and mortar opened on October 8, 2022. Known for their homemade biscuits made fresh daily, they showed off their most popular item – the Sausage egg and cheese Sammie.
KIRKWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire

A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
IMPERIAL, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
AUGUSTA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus

The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

Three workers hurt after Clayton building collapses

CLAYTON, Mo. – Three workers are hurt after part of a building collapsed Friday morning in Clayton. The collapse happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Hanley Road. Ryan Harrell, public information officer for the City of Clayton, tells FOX 2 that part of a facade...
CLAYTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy