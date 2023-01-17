Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Louisiana this weekendKristen WaltersRaceland, LA
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting
We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Is Leaving Lafayette for Lake Charles in 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Seafood Promotion announced on Tuesday that this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO) will not be held in Lafayette, which has called it home for the last five years. The Cook-Off, which is entering its 16th year, will instead be held at the...
Video Captures Images of Deer Getting High and Freaking Out
Louisiana hunters all have a good deer story in their repertoire. The story usually ends with the deer getting away. But every now and then we hear a story from the woods that most of us would not even consider believing if there was no video proof. This is one...
Should Louisiana Pass an ‘Emergency Lane’ Law?
I know that many people think there are already enough laws on the books but hear me out on this one. Do you think that Louisiana should pass an "Emergency Lane" law?. How often is it that we hear of a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Expressway that has traffic tied up for miles? Too often, if you ask me.
Mom Shows Daughter Getting Hilarious ‘Revenge’ After Rooster Attack [PHOTOS]
I think most moms would do this. A mother in Mississippi posted what happened to a rooster after it attacked her daughter and now that post has gone viral. Megan Schmidt posted photos of the marks left on her daughter after their rooster attacked her in their yard. As you...
St. Martin Parish Superintendent Announces Retirement After Four Years
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Martin Parish School Board will be looking for a new superintendent this summer after Allen "Al" Blanchard announced last week that he would not be seeking a contract renewal. Blanchard was originally hired on an interim basis after the termination of...
Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week
Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
Crawfish King Cake? It’s for Real and You Can Make Your Own
What could be more Louisiana than crawfish? Okay, maybe King Cake could be, but what if you combined two of Louisiana's favorite and most iconic dishes together as one? I have to admit I was "today years old" when I realized that such a King Cake existed. As many of...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Mandeville Representative Richard Nelson Enters Louisiana Governor’s Race
MANDEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A new, fresh face is entering the race to be Louisiana's next governor with a message that it's time to replace "leaders who are stuck in the past." At the age of 36 years old, State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville has put his name...
Multi-Million-Dollar Kumho Tires Distribution Center Coming to St. Mary Parish
Franklin, La is starting 2023 off in a positive way. The new year has Kumho Tires opening a massive 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in St. Mary Parish. According to bizneworleans.com the Board of directors for Kumho Tires Inc "has approved an agreement with Melis Group LLC" to open a new warehouse and distribution center in Franklin, La.
‘Only In Your State’ Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana. It's a casual, family-friendly restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans that opened in 1989 called Joey K's. Located about 20 minutes from the historical French Quarter is the popular (especially with locals) Magazine...
Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park
Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
Louisiana, Why Don’t We Have Edible King Cake Babies Yet?
Unfortunately, one of the most fun Mardi Gras traditions has, for the most part, become a thing of the past, and for understandable reasons. However, with a little bit of ingenuity, we may be able to bring it back. When I was a kid, one of my favorite things about...
