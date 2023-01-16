Read full article on original website
Life, not death, for man who murdered former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent 8 years on Florida's death row will not be going back. A jury voted Thursday to give Robert Earl Peterson a sentence of life in prison, instead of the death penalty. Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired...
Officer investigating burglary grazed by bullet; suspect fatally shot, Jacksonville sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residential burglary Friday night, when a man inside a car — identified as suspect vehicle — fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face, and police returned fire, killing that man, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside. During a previous...
Man dead, officer injured following shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and an officer is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday. Sheriff TK Waters said during a news conference a police officer was grazed by a bullet on the left side of his face and is expected to be OK.
Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, chief of...
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
Man arrested after after argument at funeral about heaven and hell, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jan. 7, Keshawn Jonquil Nesmith was arrested after attending his family member’s funeral and then getting into an argument with his cousin about heaven and hell. Nesmith did not believe in God and his cousin is a pastor who was trying to convince him...
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
Trial begins this week for convicted Jacksonville murderer who had death penalty overturned
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent eight years on death row is back in court this week, after his death sentence was overturned. Robert Earl Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer. Because the original jury’s death verdict was not...
JSO says teen located safe after reportedly getting pulled into van on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified. If any additional updates become available First Coast News will post them here. "All parties involved in the below incident have been identified and located safe," tweeted JSO. "This...
JSO: All parties identified in suspicious incident near Jammes Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO released a statement that all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located safely. At this time this story is ongoing, and Action News Jax is working to learn more information. Original:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a reported suspicious...
Family identifies 44-year-old victim in triple homicide in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third victim in a Jacksonville triple homicide has been identified by family as Luther Lewis Williams IV. William was 44 years old. A family member told First Coast News that it is possible that Williams walked in on the crime and was killed because he was a witness.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest with assistance from U.S. Marshals Service
On the Jan. 20, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Michal Dyne. Dyne had been featured on fugitive Friday last week and was captured by the fugitive task force. The United States Marshals Service also participated in the arrest. According to arrest records, Dyne has been...
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and possession of ammo by an out-of-state felon. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Keystone Heights residence in reference to a person shot, the caller told dispatch.
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputies
A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday night after barricading himself in his vehicle, deputies said. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release describing the situation.
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
Jacksonville lawmaker wants to help officers get off list of troubled cops Brady List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to make changes to the so-called “Brady List” of troubled police officers. Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring a bill that would require state prosecutors to allow officers whose names are placed on the Brady List appeal that decision. Brady...
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
