Kingfisher, OK

2 Killed In Plane Crashes East Of Kingfisher

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
Two men were killed in a plane crash near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. The online flight tracker called “flight aware” shows the plane taking off from Oklahoma City shortly after noon and then 12:42 pm was the last time the plane was seen. The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

