Read full article on original website
Related
KEDM
Why HBO Max's 'Velma' is considered by some to be 'most hated show on TV'
MINDY KALING: (As Velma Dinkley) My name is Velma Dinkley. And this is my origin story. CHANG: But HBO Max's new series "Velma" has drawn criticism, including from fans put off by some of the more adult themes in the series. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "VELMA") KALING: (As Velma Dinkley)...
‘You’ Season 4: How Many Episodes Are in Parts 1 and 2?
How many episodes are in 'You' Season 4 Parts 1 and 2?
16 Times Nature Decided To Be Very, Very, Very Creepy
If you've never seen a hermit crab use a discarded doll head as a shell, well, you're about to.
KEDM
'How to Sell a Haunted House' is campy and tense, dark but also deep
Grady Hendrix's work occupies a unique interstitial space between emotional storytelling, unnerving, gory horror, and a dash of comedy. His latest, How to Sell a Haunted House, fully embraces all the elements readers have come to love about what he does. Campy, unexpectedly deep — and as creepy as the...
Comments / 0