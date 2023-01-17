ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Why HBO Max's 'Velma' is considered by some to be 'most hated show on TV'

MINDY KALING: (As Velma Dinkley) My name is Velma Dinkley. And this is my origin story. CHANG: But HBO Max's new series "Velma" has drawn criticism, including from fans put off by some of the more adult themes in the series. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "VELMA") KALING: (As Velma Dinkley)...
KEDM

'How to Sell a Haunted House' is campy and tense, dark but also deep

Grady Hendrix's work occupies a unique interstitial space between emotional storytelling, unnerving, gory horror, and a dash of comedy. His latest, How to Sell a Haunted House, fully embraces all the elements readers have come to love about what he does. Campy, unexpectedly deep — and as creepy as the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy