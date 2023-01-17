ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Biden Excludes Santa Clara County From Storm Relief Funds

President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds for home repairs and temporary housing are available to those affected in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin and Santa Barbara counties -- but not in the South Bay.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

3 Arrested In Connection With Stabbing Last Weekend

NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato have arrested three suspects in connection with a stabbing that occurred last weekend. A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Frederick Hernandez, 20, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and Jamie Hernandez, 45, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of aiding a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Novato Police Department.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Shooting

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Thursday. On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located a shooting...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft

San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Shooting In Mcdonald's Parking Lot

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Mission District Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint Wednesday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A liquor store in San Francisco's Mission District was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 26th Street, where a suspect entered the store, took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy