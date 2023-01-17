Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Biden Excludes Santa Clara County From Storm Relief Funds
President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds for home repairs and temporary housing are available to those affected in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin and Santa Barbara counties -- but not in the South Bay.
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
SFGate
3 Arrested In Connection With Stabbing Last Weekend
NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato have arrested three suspects in connection with a stabbing that occurred last weekend. A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Frederick Hernandez, 20, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and Jamie Hernandez, 45, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of aiding a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Novato Police Department.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes the Bay Area region near Cloverdale on Thursday
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the North Bay rattled folks on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
SFGate
Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
Bay Area tech layoffs in 2023 are already outpacing the worst of 2022
In 17 days, Bay Area-headquartered tech companies have laid off nearly 25,000 workers.
Why you should plan a visit to San Francisco's Marina District
"The Marina is a microcosm of San Francisco life."
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
SFGate
Police Investigating Shooting
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Thursday. On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located a shooting...
Beloved Berkeley Irish pub the Starry Plough celebrates life of co-founder
The Starry Plough, a Berkeley institution, became a second home for many thanks to Frances Hughes' hospitality.
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
SFGate
San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft
San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Bay Area storms cause problem Niles Canyon Railway has never seen before
"We're seeing a new kind of damage that we've never dealt with before."
SFGate
Police Investigating Shooting In Mcdonald's Parking Lot
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.
SFGate
Mission District Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint Wednesday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A liquor store in San Francisco's Mission District was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 26th Street, where a suspect entered the store, took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.
Comments / 0