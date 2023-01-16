ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Miami Herald

Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
ScienceAlert

The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.

Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.

