Read full article on original website
Related
5 simple ways to be a better friend, according to Harvard experts who have studied relationships for decades
Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the longest-running happiness study, shares his tips for fostering connection with others.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
5 breakfast staples linked to longer life, eaten by the healthiest people in the world
Nutritionist Stacy Simon said that black beans like those eaten in Costa Rica are rich in fiber and protein, and won't spike your blood sugar.
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Futurism
Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage
Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
This is the most important command you'll ever teach your dog, says dog trainer
Learn this important command and help keep your dog safe
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Comments / 0