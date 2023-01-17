Alcohol-related health issues on the rise in young adults 02:41

MIAMI - Doctors across the country are seeing a disturbing new trend of alcohol-related illnesses in young adults, particularly women, despite growing attempts by some to be healthier.

In fact, one in five adults say they are taking part in "dry January," giving up alcohol for the month.

"I experienced so many benefits, like elevated mood, better sleep, clearer skin," said Hilary Sheinbaum, recounting the first time she made the resolution in 2016.

"I've stuck with it ever since, so this is my 7th dry January."

Sheinbaum is a South Florida author, who has not only participated in the challenge, but also wrote a book on its growing popularity called "The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, or Any Other Alcohol-Free Month."

While the dry January concept is not necessarily a new one, Sheinbaum said there is a larger, so-called, "sober-curious" movement, as people transition from the pandemic

"There were a lot of people who were over-served during the pandemic. They were drinking as a crutch to solve things like depression and anger, and certainly, there was a lot of uncertainty," she explained.

"Now that people are back into the swing of life as it is, they are conscious about what they are consuming and putting in their bodies."

This could be a good thing because according to the latest data from the CDC, alcoholic liver disease kills about 22,000 Americans every year.

Nearly 25% of those are people in their 20's, 30's, and 40's.

"Many of them don't really have the insight into the fact that the alcohol is what brought them to the emergency room," said Dr. Thomas Schiano, Medical Director of the Adult Liver Transplant Program at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Schiano says he's seen a dramatic increase in alcohol-related liver disease in young adults, particularly women.

"The stresses of the pandemic and of our life really has, I think, maybe affected young people, he said.

"I think it sneaks up on them and then it becomes too late."

Heavy drinking for men is typically defined as consuming 15 drinks or more per week.

For women, it is defined as eight or more.

Sheinbaum has a few tips for a successful sober month including recruiting a friend for accountability, experimenting with fun mocktails or other non-alcoholic drinks, and taking the money you would have spent on alcohol that month and putting it toward a nice dinner or a day of pampering-- anything that will motivate you.