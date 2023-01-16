ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Scarlet Nation

Former Georgia LB Trezmen Marshall transferring to Alabama

Alabama netted another transfer addition Thursday night. Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall became the second transfer portal to commit to the Crimson Tide, announcing the news over social media. He joins former Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre, who announced his commitment to Alabama last month. Marshall has played in 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scarlet Nation

Eight more enroll

AUBURN | Auburn has added eight more players to its roster for spring. The Tigers’ remaining transfers have enrolled bringing the total to 21 new additions, which includes 12 transfers, eight high school signees and one junior college signee. The eight transfers to enroll over the last week include...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

OVC rivalry renewed

AUBURN | Auburn and LSU are playing Wednesday night for the first time this season but it won’t be the first time Johni Broome and KJ Williams have faced each other. The two Ohio Valley Conference transfers squared off four times at their previous schools. “It's going to be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Scarlet Nation

Pearl: Berman 'a blessing' off bench

AUBURN | Lior Berman never knows when his time will come. In 17 games this season, the guard has appeared in just eight. But on Saturday against Mississippi State, with the number of available Auburn players dwindling, Berman was a heavy part of the rotation, including down the stretch in the Tigers' 69-63 victory.
AUBURN, AL

