Jim Harbaugh stays at Michigan, Greg Sankey takes a shot at Kevin Warren & CJ Stroud declares for NFL draft

 3 days ago
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to break down the latest college football commissioner soap opera & break news about Jim Harbaugh.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is not thrilled about Kevin Warren leaving the Big Ten after only spending three years heading up the position. The guys breaks down the issues between the SEC and Big Ten and whether they can be resolved together or continue to put the two conferences in opposition.

In other news, CJ Stroud announced he will be leaving Ohio State for the NFL draft, the Michigan Wolverines are finding creative ways to use NIL to retain their juniors through crowdsourcing & Jim Harbaugh has elected to stay coaching the Michigan Wolverines.

Later, the guys recognize the passing of Georgia’s Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy after a tragic car accident this weekend in Athens.

To close the show, the crew reacts to Trevor Lawrence celebrating his first NFL playoff victory in style at none other than the Waffle House.

1:20 Greg Sankey had comments about Kevin Warren leaving the Big Ten

25:50 CJ Stroud has officially declared for the NFL draft

32:44 Michigan boosters started the ‘one more year fund’

42:35 Jim Harbaugh will be returning to Michigan

49:23 The pod recognized the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

51:10 Trevor Lawrence celebrated winning his first playoff game with Waffle House

NFL assistants balance playoff prep with job interviews

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' day as San Francisco defensive coordinator started with meetings and then went to the practice field as he focused on implementing a defense to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Then instead of relaxing or diving into more...
ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Bengals want ball in Burrow's hands with ground game stalled

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe knows best. That's a mantra the Bengals have fully embraced. Cincinnati's success has turned on Joe Burrow's ability to process and act, complete passes in tight windows, work around the team's deficiencies and turn broken plays into first downs. Meanwhile, the Bengals' run...
NFL VP backs NY girls' high school bid for flag football

KENMORE, N.Y. — (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help...
LSU's Angel Reese makes crazy block while holding shoe in 30-point performance over Arkansas

Every now and then, a player creates a highlight that strikes a chord. LSU star Angel Reese did exactly that on Thursday night during a 79-76 win over Arkansas. Reese, 6’3, lost her shoe during a play in the third quarter. With Arkansas’ Samara Spencer dribbling at the top of the key, Reese attempted to use her free time on defense to put her shoe back on. She abandoned that task when Spencer started driving down the lane for a layup. With her shoe in one hand, Reese rejected Spencer at the basket and stared her down after the block landed the Razorback on the floor. It appeared that some words were exchanged and Reese was issued a technical foul, her first one of the season.
