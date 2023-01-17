ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cardinals connections in Cowboys-Buccaneers playoff game

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213wPj_0kGyEcut00

There is one final playoff game in the first round. Arizona Cardinals fans don’t get to watch their team but can find some former Cardinals on the rosters of the teams that made the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap up the wild card round Monday night.

There are a few former Cardinals on the two teams.

Check them out below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Cowboys CB Trayvon Mullen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxXT4_0kGyEcut00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mullen is out with an illness for this game but the Cowboys claimed him off waivers after the Cardinals released him. He started the season with the Cardinals after being traded from the Raiders.

Cowboys TE Ian Bunting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPy9q_0kGyEcut00
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Bunting is on injured reserve. Bunting spent time on the Cardinals’ roster in the 2021 offseason.

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert

Gabbert, Tampa’s backup QB, was on the Cardinals in 2017 and started five games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Analytics predicts winners for this weekend’s NFL playoff games

Wild games. Wild finishes. Wild storylines. Wild Card weekend lived up to the name for the NFL but the league now turns the page to the divisional round. Not only does this round have fewer puns available, but it could also struggle to match the excitement of last weekend. While...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl

A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star quarterback Walker White

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been shy about trying to add quarterback talent in the 2024 recruiting class. A departure from the previous regime, Jeff Lebby wants to add a top quarterback every cycle. As they await a decision on four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, the Sooners joined the fray for another top quarterback with an offer to the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas, Walker White.
NORMAN, OK
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday

In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy