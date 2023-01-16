Read full article on original website
Related
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Allegedly Drunk Driver Outside Woodbury Diner
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after exiting a popular Long Island diner when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
NBC New York
Pedestrian Exiting Diner on LI Struck, Killed by Intoxicated Driver: Police
A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police. According to the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad, police received reports of the accident that took place at around 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury.
Police: 19-year-old assaulted, seriously injured by numerous unknown men in Riverhead
News 12 has been told officers responded to a hospital after a reported victim was taken there.
longisland.com
SCPD: Woman Arrested in Mount Sinai Massage Parlor Raid
Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
Riverhead shooting victim dies; gunman remains at large as investigation continues: police
The man shot and critically injured on East Main Street Jan. 6 has died, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller told RiverheadLOCAL this afternoon. The shooter remains at large, Hegermiller said. The case has been turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad and is under active investigation, the chief said.
Father, Son Charged After 26 Cats Found Living In Hoarding Conditions In Islip, Police Say
A father and son are facing charges after police said more than two dozen cats were found living in hoarding conditions at their Long Island home. Gary Verga, age 72, and 39-year-old Daniel Verga were arrested at about 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after an investigation at their Islip home, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
longislandbusiness.com
Police Bust Man Who Phone Scammed Elderly Long Beach Man Out of Over $5,000
The Fourth Squad reports a Grand Larceny arrest that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 3:10pm in N. Long Beach. According to Detectives, the male victim, 88, while inside his residence, received a telephone call from an unknown male stating that his grandson was in an accident and needed money.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops
Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said. The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers. Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
21-year-old shot dead outside Bronx home
A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting. The shooter remains at large.
Brazen Robbery: Mastic Woman Attacks Riverhead Store Clerk, Police Say
A 35-year-old woman was charged after police said she attacked a store clerk on Long Island while committing a robbery. Police received a report about the incident in Riverhead at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers responded to the 76 Gas Station,...
NYPD cops search correction staff arriving at Rikers looking for drugs
A sign marks the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River. Four detainees died from overdoses last year. [ more › ]
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing
BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
