ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJIFD_0kGyBh9T00
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.

Only In Your State , a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, “If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500″.

The outlet claims:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP0Qb_0kGyBh9T00
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The first patents issued in Louisiana were for Tobasco Sauce in 1970. The label is still the same by the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkSU4_0kGyBh9T00
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

New Orleans hosted the first opera in the United States. It took place in the French Quarter in the late 1700s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS7Qj_0kGyBh9T00
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

You can feed your pigs garbage, but you have to cook it first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUIDQ_0kGyBh9T00
Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

You can’t tie a horse to a public tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxgIp_0kGyBh9T00
Rufus Young

Louisiana is not the only state not divided by counties.

Let's play some Louisiana trivia, shall we?

Posted by Only In Louisiana on Friday, January 13, 2023

There are many more interesting facts and laws exclusive to our state at onlyinyourstate.com .

Comments / 15

Talmus Wilson
3d ago

there's a reason Louisiana is in the bottom of everything from education to Healthcare.

Reply(1)
9
Related
q973radio.com

These Louisiana Nicknames Prove There’s No Place Like Home

There’s no doubt about it, Louisiana is the most unique state in the country. Naturally, that means our cities have unique nicknames. Sure, there are other unique states out there. Rhode Island is unique due to being so small you could fit nearly 250 Rhode Islands into Texas. Florida is unique for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Alabama is unique because they invented the toothbrush. If it was invented anywhere else, it would be called the teethbrush.
LOUISIANA STATE
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wbrz.com

Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'

BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA
K945

How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out

We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy