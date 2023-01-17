Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.

Only In Your State , a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, “If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500″.

The outlet claims:

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The first patents issued in Louisiana were for Tobasco Sauce in 1970. The label is still the same by the way.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

New Orleans hosted the first opera in the United States. It took place in the French Quarter in the late 1700s.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

You can feed your pigs garbage, but you have to cook it first.

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

You can’t tie a horse to a public tree.

Rufus Young

Louisiana is not the only state not divided by counties.

There are many more interesting facts and laws exclusive to our state at onlyinyourstate.com .