Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Swimming & Diving: UVA to face Wolfpack, Tar Heels this weekend

The No. 1 Virginia women’s and No. 11 Virginia men’s swimming and diving teams will compete in a two-day meet with North Carolina and NC State. All three teams will compete on Friday in Chapel Hill and on Saturday in Raleigh. HOW TO WATCH. Both days will be...
RALEIGH, NC
jerryratcliffe.com

Wrestling: Cavaliers host Pitt in ACC opener

The Virginia wrestling team jumps into conference action when the Cavaliers host Pittsburgh in a 7 p.m. dual at Mem Gym on Friday. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals at Mem Gym is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Friday night’s dual will be available for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia lets second-half lead slip away in 77-68 loss to FSU

For the second time in three outings, the Virginia women’s basketball team lost a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter resulting in a home loss at John Paul Jones Arena. Florida State benefited from poor fourth-quarter shooting by the Cavaliers to rally for a 77-68 victory to improve to 17-4 and 6-2 in ACC play on Thursday night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU

By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission.  A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of  expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bulldogs name longtime assistant as new head football coach

LURAY, Jan. 19 — During closed session at last week’s meeting, the Page County School Board approved the hiring of longtime assistant Lynn Hamilton, as the new head football coach for the Luray Bulldogs. Hamilton has been with the LHS football program since 1993 in a variety of...
LURAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

