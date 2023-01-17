With the 2023 college baseball season less than a month away, the first pitch times for all home games at Disharoon Park are now available on VirginiaSports.com. Virginia also unveiled its promotional schedule for the 2023 season. Single-game tickets for February and March contests will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO