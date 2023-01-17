Read full article on original website
Swimming & Diving: UVA to face Wolfpack, Tar Heels this weekend
The No. 1 Virginia women’s and No. 11 Virginia men’s swimming and diving teams will compete in a two-day meet with North Carolina and NC State. All three teams will compete on Friday in Chapel Hill and on Saturday in Raleigh. HOW TO WATCH. Both days will be...
Three Late Virginia Football Transfers Enroll at UVA for the Spring Semester
Defensive backs Cam'Ron Kelly and Tayvonn Kyle and offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna have enrolled at Virginia for this semester
Baseball: Virginia announces game times, promotional schedule for 2023 home games
With the 2023 college baseball season less than a month away, the first pitch times for all home games at Disharoon Park are now available on VirginiaSports.com. Virginia also unveiled its promotional schedule for the 2023 season. Single-game tickets for February and March contests will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Wrestling: Cavaliers host Pitt in ACC opener
The Virginia wrestling team jumps into conference action when the Cavaliers host Pittsburgh in a 7 p.m. dual at Mem Gym on Friday. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals at Mem Gym is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Friday night’s dual will be available for...
Virginia lets second-half lead slip away in 77-68 loss to FSU
For the second time in three outings, the Virginia women’s basketball team lost a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter resulting in a home loss at John Paul Jones Arena. Florida State benefited from poor fourth-quarter shooting by the Cavaliers to rally for a 77-68 victory to improve to 17-4 and 6-2 in ACC play on Thursday night.
No. 10 Virginia looks to give Wake Forest first home loss
With Stephen Curry and a few of his Golden State Warriors teammates watching No. 10 Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech,
Five Observations From Virginia's High-Scoring Win Over Virginia Tech
Analyzing UVA's 78-68 victory over the Hokies in the Commonwealth Clash
‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: ‘Hoos defeat Hokies, UVA football news and notes
Chris Graham joins Hootie, and the two break down #10 Virginia’s 78-68 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday, then talk through the latest news with UVA football.
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 17
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 17.
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
Bulldogs name longtime assistant as new head football coach
LURAY, Jan. 19 — During closed session at last week’s meeting, the Page County School Board approved the hiring of longtime assistant Lynn Hamilton, as the new head football coach for the Luray Bulldogs. Hamilton has been with the LHS football program since 1993 in a variety of...
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
