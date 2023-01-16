Aamold with Strong Performance against UMary, but Golden Eagles Fall 1-0 to Nation's Top-Ranked Team

Read full article on original website
Minnesota Crookston Heads to Sioux Falls, Wayne for Two More NSIC South Battles
Minnesota Crookston Heads to Sioux Falls, Wayne for Two More NSIC South Battles. Golden Eagle men's basketball will look for one thing this weekend when they travel to Sioux Falls and Wayne Neb.: finish. This past weekend against two quality opponents in Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Crookston either led at halftime or was tied at halftime, but both times, they would lose the second half and the game. Minnesota Crookston led by eight at the half against Minnesota State and was 20 minutes away from a signature win, but struggled in the second half. This weekend, the Golden Eagles will head to two different states looking for their first conference wins of the season.
Minnesota Crookston Women's Basketball Treks to Augustana and Wayne State for NSIC Games
• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women's basketball team suffered a setback last weekend with tough losses to No. 11/20 Minnesota State University and Concordia University-St. Paul. The Golden Eagles have still won six of their last nine games. Minnesota Crookston comes into the weekend in fourth place in the NSIC North...
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Heads to Minnesota Duluth for WCCHA Series
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston is set for a WCCHA road tilt Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 against the University of Minnesota Duluth ACHA side. The Golden Eagles will face the Bulldogs Saturday at 8:15 p.m., at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Sunday's game will commence at 1:15 p.m. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center.
