Aamold with Strong Performance against UMary, but Golden Eagles Fall 1-0 to Nation's Top-Ranked Team

Minnesota Crookston Heads to Sioux Falls, Wayne for Two More NSIC South Battles. Golden Eagle men's basketball will look for one thing this weekend when they travel to Sioux Falls and Wayne Neb.: finish. This past weekend against two quality opponents in Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Crookston either led at halftime or was tied at halftime, but both times, they would lose the second half and the game. Minnesota Crookston led by eight at the half against Minnesota State and was 20 minutes away from a signature win, but struggled in the second half. This weekend, the Golden Eagles will head to two different states looking for their first conference wins of the season.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO