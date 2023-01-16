ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

Oregon State’s 2023 Football Schedule Announced

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State hosts UC Davis Sept. 9 to welcome Beaver Nation back to a Completed Reser Stadium in a 2023 schedule that was released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference. The Aggies are the first of six home opponents for the Beavers next season, which includes matchups...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Softball Announces Completed 2023 Slate

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A dozen home games will highlight the 44-game 2023 schedule for Oregon State softball, as head coach Laura Berg announced the completed schedule. The Beavers will play 11 NCAA tournament teams from a year ago, including a pair that made appearances in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Carey Named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey earned her first weekly award of the 2023 season and 10th of her career taking home Gymnast of the Week honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday morning. The sophomore posted perfect 10s on floor and vault at the Wasatch...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

SEE IT BEav IT: Sheree Gillaspie

Sheree Gillaspie hasn't rowed competitively for Oregon State since 1977, but she remains close to the program that played such a major part in her life in Corvallis and beyond. "I am the co-chair of the OSU Rowing Alumni Group, and do a lot of volunteering with the rowing program...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
cardinaltimes.org

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better

After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant

Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
NEWPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
Emerald Media

Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs

The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro

The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
VENETA, OR
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Missing Elmira teen found

ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
ELMIRA, OR

