Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
osubeavers.com
Oregon State’s 2023 Football Schedule Announced
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State hosts UC Davis Sept. 9 to welcome Beaver Nation back to a Completed Reser Stadium in a 2023 schedule that was released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference. The Aggies are the first of six home opponents for the Beavers next season, which includes matchups...
osubeavers.com
Softball Announces Completed 2023 Slate
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A dozen home games will highlight the 44-game 2023 schedule for Oregon State softball, as head coach Laura Berg announced the completed schedule. The Beavers will play 11 NCAA tournament teams from a year ago, including a pair that made appearances in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.
osubeavers.com
Carey Named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey earned her first weekly award of the 2023 season and 10th of her career taking home Gymnast of the Week honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday morning. The sophomore posted perfect 10s on floor and vault at the Wasatch...
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
osubeavers.com
SEE IT BEav IT: Sheree Gillaspie
Sheree Gillaspie hasn't rowed competitively for Oregon State since 1977, but she remains close to the program that played such a major part in her life in Corvallis and beyond. "I am the co-chair of the OSU Rowing Alumni Group, and do a lot of volunteering with the rowing program...
KGW
Meet Frankie Bell, a legend of the Oregon state capitol in Salem
Frankie Bell has worked in the Salem capitol for the last 57 years. She has a lot of wisdom to share about how the legislature works and how it doesn’t.
nbc16.com
Eugene artist paints 'Oregon Legends' mural at Killer Burger's newest location
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, Prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
thatoregonlife.com
Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant
Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
Why Tho? Random men are yelling at me for perceived driving infractions. Should I yell back?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Hi Lizzy,. Happy new year!. Over the past year, and always while in my car, I’ve...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
'I have no magic, beautiful plan': Oregon's longest-serving lawmaker will miss the halls of government
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Oregon legislature will kick off its opening day of 2023, the 82nd legislative session. This session marks a change in Salem's political landscape the likes of which have not been seen in some time. Not only is there a new governor, but one longtime lawmaker will be absent — former Senate President Peter Courtney.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
kezi.com
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
