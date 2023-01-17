ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Pack Therapy: A most unlikely State-Carolina game

North Carolina started the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Tar Heels returned four starters from a team that finished runner-up to Kansas in the national title game last April. They were four points from the school’s most improbable championship since they beat Wilt Chamberlain and the Jayhawks in 1957.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Russ Frazier named athletic director at Leesville Road

Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road High School has hired Russ Frazier as its next athletic director, the school announced on Friday. Frazier, who is currently the boys basketball coach at the school, will take over for longtime athletic director Jack Rogers, who is retiring. Since 2012, Frazier has been...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Courage trade veteran Merritt Mathias

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage have agreed to a player-for-player trade with Angel City FC, acquiring versatile forward Tyler Lussi in exchange for NWSL veteran defender Merritt Mathias. Lussi appeared in 20 games last season, making 16 starts and logging 1,460 minutes. She held a 63.5% tackle...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Canes place forward Max Pacioretty on IR with lower-body injury

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday they have placed forward Max Pacioretty on injured reserve. The team said Pacioretty has a lower-body injury. Putting Pacioretty on injured reserve means he will be out a minimum of seven days. It allows the Canes to add a replacement player to their roster.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Northwood names Mitch Johnson next head football coach

Pittsboro, N.C. — Mitch Johnson will be the next head coach of Northwood High School's football program. Johnson most recently served as the head coach at South Iredell High School in 2022. He was hired there last March. Johnson will replace previous Northwood coach Chris Kenan. Johnson will coach...
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Pacioretty's injury overshadows Hurricanes' 5-2 win vs. Wild

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender. Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'

“I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which was parked near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets in downtown Raleigh, had just been involved in a crash that has led to a hit-and-run charge against North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

