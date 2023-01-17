Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pack Therapy: A most unlikely State-Carolina game
North Carolina started the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Tar Heels returned four starters from a team that finished runner-up to Kansas in the national title game last April. They were four points from the school’s most improbable championship since they beat Wilt Chamberlain and the Jayhawks in 1957.
Students maintain spirit of Krzyzewskiville in new era of Duke basketball
Durham, N.C. — It's the first tenting season in Krzyzewskiville without the legendary Coach K leading Duke basketball. Duke students say they are still excited even with the retirement of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Many are big fans of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. For years, Duke students...
Kelly, Ustby lift No. 17 Tar Heels women past No. 13 Duke
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke on Thursday night, ending the Blue Devils' 11-game winning streak. Eva Hodgson's only points of the game came...
NC State becomes first power 5 program to offer Walkertown soph. QB Bryce Baker
Walkertown, N.C. — North Carolina State University is the first Power Five school to make a verbal scholarship offer to Walkertown High School sophomore quarterback Bryce Baker. Baker reported the offer from the Wolfpack (also Walkertown's mascot) on Wednesday afternoon. Appalachian State University delivered an offer later in the...
Davis: Armando gets it and I think it's awesome
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis and players meet with the media before Saturday's game against NC State in Chapel Hill.
Russ Frazier named athletic director at Leesville Road
Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road High School has hired Russ Frazier as its next athletic director, the school announced on Friday. Frazier, who is currently the boys basketball coach at the school, will take over for longtime athletic director Jack Rogers, who is retiring. Since 2012, Frazier has been...
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Courage trade veteran Merritt Mathias
Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage have agreed to a player-for-player trade with Angel City FC, acquiring versatile forward Tyler Lussi in exchange for NWSL veteran defender Merritt Mathias. Lussi appeared in 20 games last season, making 16 starts and logging 1,460 minutes. She held a 63.5% tackle...
Canes place forward Max Pacioretty on IR with lower-body injury
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday they have placed forward Max Pacioretty on injured reserve. The team said Pacioretty has a lower-body injury. Putting Pacioretty on injured reserve means he will be out a minimum of seven days. It allows the Canes to add a replacement player to their roster.
Northwood names Mitch Johnson next head football coach
Pittsboro, N.C. — Mitch Johnson will be the next head coach of Northwood High School's football program. Johnson most recently served as the head coach at South Iredell High School in 2022. He was hired there last March. Johnson will replace previous Northwood coach Chris Kenan. Johnson will coach...
Pacioretty's injury overshadows Hurricanes' 5-2 win vs. Wild
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender. Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win...
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
“I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which was parked near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets in downtown Raleigh, had just been involved in a crash that has led to a hit-and-run charge against North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
Photos show aftermath of crash scene NC State Auditor Beth Wood is accused of leaving
RALEIGH, N.C. — New photos show the aftermath of a downtown Raleigh crash that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is charged with fleeing. WRAL News on Friday obtained images of the Dec. 8 crash. The photos show a dark sedan partially atop a parked white car near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets.
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
Regal is closing 39 more movie theaters, including Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex
CNN — Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States, including Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings. In a filing this...
Truck crashes into Harnett County home
ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
Gas prices spiking: NC gas prices jump 40 cents in a month. Here's why
Gas prices are spiking across North Carolina. In less than a month, the average price has jumped 40 cents -- an unexpected increase for this time of year. In Raleigh, the price of gas has increased 18 cents in just one week. Last week, gas was about $3.18 per gallon...
