wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Sets Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt might have a date with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble but the star also now has a date for his wedding to a former WWE personality. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been showing a very different side of his personality since his comeback. Wyatt appears to be trying his best to keep his demons at bay but there was a sign recently that his alter ego The Fiend could re-appear.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction
WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing
The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
stillrealtous.com
Huge Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE Raw 30
Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one as the red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. WWE has officially confirmed some big names for the show, but it looks like there may be more surprises in store as well. During...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
stillrealtous.com
Two WWE Signings Revealed
WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo
"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
Popculture
Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return
Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
tjrwrestling.net
IMPACT Wrestling Owner Warns WWE Could See “Costs Cut” If Sold To Certain Buyers
The CEO of Anthem Sports which owns IMPACT Wrestling has warned costs could be cut in WWE if sold to certain suitors. Vince McMahon returned from his short-lived retirement to WWE’s Board of Directors in the first week of January 2023, subsequently being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman with his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning from her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
