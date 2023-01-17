"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."

