AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.

15 HOURS AGO