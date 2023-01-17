Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
wrestleview.com
Laurel remembers Jay Briscoe as a beloved coach, father; AEW tapes tribute special Wednesday night
The Delaware Online is featuring a story on ROH star Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh), who was tragically killed on Tuesday in a crash. He was 38. The story also mentions from an earlier statement from Ashley Pugh, wife of Jay, that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh were also injured in the head-on crash. The driver of the other vehicle was killed.
wrestleview.com
Two major independent promotions contracts with WWE come to an end
PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling have announced their contracts with WWE are done. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is discontinuing independent wrestling content on the WWE Network. PROGRESS also announced it is returning to the United States in March as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Los...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 1/20/23 (Former IMPACT Wrestling star debuts)
Below are the spoilers for matches and segments taped at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage that will air on TNT. AEW taped the episode on Wednesday night after Dynamite went off the air. Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy was the...
wrestleview.com
NXT Viewership And Key Demo For New Year’s Evil Fallout Special
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which was the New Year’s Evil fallout, drew an average of 600,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 700,000. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.14 rating, which is down from last...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: Contract Signing and more!
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX and emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -Contract Signing with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens....
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo Down This Week
According to showbuzzdaily, Monday’s WWE Raw drew an average 1.489 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 1.693 million viewers. The show drew a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating Raw had last week.
wrestleview.com
Report: Vince McMahon settles with Rita Chatterton over rape allegations for undisclosed amount
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and former referee Rita Chatterton agreed to a multi-million dollar legal settlement this past December. It is being said Chatterton will not receive the $11.75 million in damages that she initially was seeking. The exact amount...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 1/19/23 (Fallout From Hard To Kill, Former WWE Superstar and Former WCW star both debut)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Tonight’s episode is in memory of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. New Knockouts World Champion Mickie James Kicks Off IMPACT!. After defeating Jordynne Grace to become new Knockouts World Champion in the epic conclusion to The Last...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results – 1/18/23 (All-Atlantic Title Match, TNT Title Match)
Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. A graphic honoring the late Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) kicks off Dynamite. All-Atlantic Title – Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal. The bell rings and we are under way. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are walking in between the crowd and sit between the fans.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Preview: All-Atlantic Title Match, TNT Title Match and more!
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy defends...
wrestleview.com
Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life SPOILER results (Taped 1/18/23)
Below are the spoilers from ROH Jay Briscoe tribute special that was taped Wednesday after Dynamite and Rampage, at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The tribute special with air on ROH HonorClub free, as well as the ROH YouTube Channel for free. The ring apron, graphics and turnbuckles...
wrestleview.com
Two top stars turn heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The turn happened at the finish of Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as Saraya distracted Willow, which then allowed Storm to roll her up using the tights to get the three count. Post Match, Saraya attacked Willow, with Storm then stomping on Willow. Ruby Soho came down to the ring to make the save. As Saraya and Storm left the ringside area, Saraya mocked Willow by acting like she was crying.
Comments / 0