West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has announced the addition of a very familiar name to the Mountaineer coaching staff for the upcoming season. Former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Blaine Stewart will be making the 75-mile trip from the Steel City back home to Morgantown, where he’ll coach WVU’s tight ends. Stewart served as an assistant under Mike Tomlin from 2018 until accepting this position with the Mountaineers, working as a quality control assistant before becoming a receivers coach in 2020.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO