Alert system for at-risk adults flies forward
CHEYENNE — A bill to create an alert system for abducted, kidnapped or compromised adults has thus far sailed through the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 18, titled “Missing person alert systems,” passed through the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee with a unanimous vote of support on Monday. On Tuesday, it was placed on general file in the Wyoming House of Representatives, and upon introduction it passed the committee of the whole. On Thursday, it cleared third reading in the House and crossed over to the Senate.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance
CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
The power to choose: Wyomingites can decide between gas or electric cars
CHEYENNE — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint Resolution...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Civil Action Case No. 18683...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT. Plaintiff/Petitioner: Joel B. Long, ) Civil Action Case No. 18683. Defendant/Respondent: Elizabeth Long ) You are notified that a Complaint for Divorce, Civil Action No. 18683, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th Ste. 228, Douglas, WY seeking dissolution of your marriage to Joel B. Long; and a Decree of Divorce, in his favor.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Wyoming
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Wyoming using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
