CHEYENNE — A bill to create an alert system for abducted, kidnapped or compromised adults has thus far sailed through the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 18, titled “Missing person alert systems,” passed through the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee with a unanimous vote of support on Monday. On Tuesday, it was placed on general file in the Wyoming House of Representatives, and upon introduction it passed the committee of the whole. On Thursday, it cleared third reading in the House and crossed over to the Senate.

