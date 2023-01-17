Read full article on original website
KTBS
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
KTBS
Traffic signal to be installed at Innovation Drive, Swan Lake Road intersection
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal. Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Homebuilders Association of NWLA Home Products Show
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Homebuilders Association of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its annual Home Products Show. Come out to the Bossier Civic Center Jan. 20-22 and there will be everything you need to build, remodel, redecorate, and repair your home. Home Products Show sponsored by the Home Builders Association...
KTBS
Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
KTBS
Caddo sheriff announces training for new auxiliary deputies
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Unit are available now until March 10. Auxiliary deputies supplement full-time sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in a non-enforcement capacity. Those interested in becoming part of the program will have the opportunity to serve as a chaplain, assist with traffic control or road closures during major weather events, funeral escorts, community programs, events by nonprofit organizations, and perform many different administrative tasks within the sheriff’s office.
KTBS
Group Travel: Cowboy Country with Rick Rowe
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's nothing like going on a dream vacation. It's even better if you're traveling with a fun group. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe experienced that first hand in 2022 when he visited Cowboy Country. Well, Rick is planning to go on another trip of a lifetime, this time...
KTBS
Big rig driver involved in crash that killed 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The driver of the 18-wheeler who state troopers say veered off the interstate and killed three college band members early last month has been arrested. State police arrested Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of negligent homicide. A $300,000 bond has been set.
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
KTBS
2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx
LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
KTBS
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
KTBS
Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport 2023 applications are open
SHREVEPORT, La.- The 32nd Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport is happening May 13, but the deadline to apply to get your home painted is Jan. 31. Volunteer groups of 15 to 20 people will paint homes in Shreveport for free. Professional painters will prime the homes before the volunteers paint. Getting your home painted for free is a $5,500 to $7,500 value.
