ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood

HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Caddo sheriff announces training for new auxiliary deputies

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator announced Friday that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Unit are available now until March 10. Auxiliary deputies supplement full-time sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in a non-enforcement capacity. Those interested in becoming part of the program will have the opportunity to serve as a chaplain, assist with traffic control or road closures during major weather events, funeral escorts, community programs, events by nonprofit organizations, and perform many different administrative tasks within the sheriff’s office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Group Travel: Cowboy Country with Rick Rowe

SHREVEPORT, La. - There's nothing like going on a dream vacation. It's even better if you're traveling with a fun group. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe experienced that first hand in 2022 when he visited Cowboy Country. Well, Rick is planning to go on another trip of a lifetime, this time...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Big rig driver involved in crash that killed 3 Southern band members arrested

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The driver of the 18-wheeler who state troopers say veered off the interstate and killed three college band members early last month has been arrested. State police arrested Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of negligent homicide. A $300,000 bond has been set.
CEDAR HILL, TX
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx

LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
STANLEY, LA
KTBS

Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport 2023 applications are open

SHREVEPORT, La.- The 32nd Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport is happening May 13, but the deadline to apply to get your home painted is Jan. 31. Volunteer groups of 15 to 20 people will paint homes in Shreveport for free. Professional painters will prime the homes before the volunteers paint. Getting your home painted for free is a $5,500 to $7,500 value.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy