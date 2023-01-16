Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Fantastic Four: Rumored Reed Richards Actor is Smartest Man Alive in Awesome Art
The rumor mill just can't stop spinning for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot and with the lack of updates from the people involved in the project, fans are beginning to grow increasingly impatient and frustrated. Previously, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige stated that no casting announcements will take place until director Matt Shakman and his team of writers have completed the film's script.
epicstream.com
Avatar 2 Star Reveals “Least Favorite Thing” About Diving Training As A Teen
Avatar: The Way of Water continued its theatrical run, and soon soared past Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, with Avatar 2 garnering $ 1.928 billion. Upon its theatrical extension, the Avatar sequel also gets its own 30-day cinema run in China theaters, which will definitely increase the chances of the film reaching $ 2 billion.
epicstream.com
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Begins Filming Sooner Than Expected
Marvel is on the move in building up Marvel Phase Five where they will be starting off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February this year. Along with news of Captain America 4 filming date reveal, Thunderbolts is also set to begin filming this year. A new report arises...
epicstream.com
James Gunn Appears to Have Leaked the Direction of Superman in DCU's New Era
Following DC Studios’ co-head James Gunn's announcement that his casting for his Superman is currently out of the way, one thing that remains certain is that he continues to work on the script of his most anticipated project in DCU’s new era, which is the Man of Steel reboot. He needed some sort of inspiration to finish his writing mission, and DC's big boss might have revealed something that indicates where his Superman will go.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Addresses Taron Egerton's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Given his noteworthy range as an actor, Hugh Jackman has already made his name in the cinematic world, particularly when he assumed the role of X-Men mutant Wolverine. Despite initially leaving his post and now finally returning to reprise his role, a list of names has already been thrown around in the selection of who is fitting enough to succeed him as the muscular animal, and the actor broke his silence in one of the casting rumors.
epicstream.com
New Report Casts Doubt on Jeremy Renner's Return to Acting Following Horrific Accident
Jeremy Renner's return to acting just became uncertain. Weeks following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life, new reports are surfacing regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's actual state and they don't look all that promising. One report even claims that the injuries he sustained after being...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Capturing the Killer Nurse Free Online
Best sites to watch Capturing the Killer Nurse - Last updated on Jan 20, 2023. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Capturing the Killer Nurse online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Capturing the Killer Nurse on this page.
epicstream.com
Attack on Titan Fans Are Making Fun of Never-ending Final Season
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 finally has a release date, though it will be split into two. Following this reveal, Attack on Titan fans began making fun of the seemingly never-ending Final Season. While The Final Season Part 3 is still going to be the anime’s last...
epicstream.com
Which Spider-Men and Spider-Women Are in Spider-Verse 2?
Spidey fans got a real treat with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. After all, it’s not every day that you get to see more than one, let alone seven Web-Slingers, in a single movie. But that’s exactly what the Oscar-winning animated film delivered. Table...
epicstream.com
Tyler James Williams Net Worth: Take a Look at the Abbott Elementary Star’s Successful Career
Tyler James Williams started in the business as a child but became famously known for his roles in Everybody Hates Chris and Abbott Elementary. He has been in the business since 1999, making a name as an actor and rapper. So, take a look at Williams’ career and the net worth he has.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Carnival Row Season 1 Free Online
Best sites to watch Carnival Row - Last updated on Jan 21, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Carnival Row online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Carnival Row on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Looney Tunes: Back in Action Free Online
Best sites to watch Looney Tunes: Back in Action - Last updated on Jan 20, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Looney Tunes: Back in Action online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Looney Tunes: Back in Action on this page.
epicstream.com
Mayans MC Season 5 News & Update: What Lead to the Show’s End, According to JD Pardo
It was confirmed earlier this month that Mayans MC Season 5 would mark the end of the FX series, to the dismay of fans. Though the announcement came as a surprise, actor JD Pardo explained that the choice was made after much consideration and collaboration. Mayans MC Season 5 Ending...
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Enterprise Actor Hints at Potential Franchise Return
Star Trek: Enterprise was abruptly canceled after only just four seasons during its run in the early 2000s. Throughout the years, there have been hopes from fans that the series will be either resurrected or bring back the characters in the newer shows that are airing. So far, the current...
epicstream.com
Cowboy Bebop Announces 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set
Cowboy Bebop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the franchise has prepared the perfect way to celebrate. A special limited-edition Blu-ray box set is set to drop just in time for the anime's anniversary. Crunchyroll announced its April 2023 home video lineup which includes Cowboy Bebop The Complete...
epicstream.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Reveals First BTS Look at WandaVision Spinoff
As previously reported, the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos finally begins filming this week. A lot of fans are anticipating more details regarding the series beyond what was announced and whether we will see some behind-the-scenes photos that will give us a clue about what they have in store.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Rebels Character Seemingly Spotted in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer
It looks like the Star Wars franchise will be pulling every trick it has in the book for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. This week, a brand new trailer was unveiled which left fans in a pure euphoric state. There's a lot to unpack in the action-packed teaser and unsurprisingly, there were a couple of blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments only eagle-eyed fans were able to notice.
epicstream.com
The Strongest Characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy (So Far!), Ranked!
There are many strong characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Among the heroes and demons, only one stands at the top, with powers so strong that even death cannot permanently destroy them! From Anos Voldigoad to the Hero Kanon, these are the strongest characters (so far) in The Misfit of Demon King Academy!
epicstream.com
What Is the Meaning of 108087 in Chainsaw Man? Why Does the Number Keep Appearing in CSM Part 2? The Best Theories Explained
Why does an oddly-specific number keep appearing in Chainsaw Man Part 2? Just what does 108087 mean in Chainsaw Man? We've gathered all the best theories to explain what its meaning might be in the series. Most of the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapters aren't available in print yet, but...
epicstream.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
What will happen to the points stolen from Lied once the battle is over? Will Iruma still get the points he needs? Find out in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 15 with all the info you need right here!. Here's What Happened Before Welcome to Demon School!...
Comments / 0