Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Stand Free Online
Best sites to watch The Stand - Last updated on Jan 20, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Stand online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Stand on this page.
epicstream.com
Dragon Ball Super Season 2: When Will New Episodes Come Out?
The Dragon Ball Super anime series may have ended its run back in March 2018, but Akira Toriyama's ongoing manga series has continued. Fans are now wondering if the anime series will return with new Dragon Ball Super Season 2 episodes. The popular action shonen is very much alive thanks...
epicstream.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
What will happen to the points stolen from Lied once the battle is over? Will Iruma still get the points he needs? Find out in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 15 with all the info you need right here!. Here's What Happened Before Welcome to Demon School!...
epicstream.com
Attack on Titan Fans Are Making Fun of Never-ending Final Season
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 finally has a release date, though it will be split into two. Following this reveal, Attack on Titan fans began making fun of the seemingly never-ending Final Season. While The Final Season Part 3 is still going to be the anime’s last...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Free Online
Best sites to watch Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses - Last updated on Jan 20, 2023. Best sites to stream: HBO Max ,HBO Max Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on this page.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Song Gets 200% More Streams After Episode 1's Successful Premiere
We already know that The Last of Us was on for an epic start, thanks to the awesome first episode that set the tone for the new HBO series. Not surprisingly, it's also turning out to be a major boost for Depeche Mode. Never Let Me Down Again, the song that plays in the final moments of the episode, has gained 200% more streams since the premiere.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Fans Think Unexpected Mean Girls Moment in The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 4 Is So Fetch
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 4 finally brought back most of Clone Force 99 (sorry, Hunter and Echo fans) and we got another action-packed episode featuring Tech, Wrecker, and Omega. But amidst the serious and decidedly grim landscape of Safa Toma, there was an unexpected moment that reminded us of the Plastics. Needless to say, fans can't believe how Faster just delivered a surprise moment seemingly inspired by Mean Girls.
epicstream.com
Fantastic Four: Rumored Reed Richards Actor is Smartest Man Alive in Awesome Art
The rumor mill just can't stop spinning for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot and with the lack of updates from the people involved in the project, fans are beginning to grow increasingly impatient and frustrated. Previously, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige stated that no casting announcements will take place until director Matt Shakman and his team of writers have completed the film's script.
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Get Ambitious to Develop Live-Action Feature
As part of Alex Kurtzman's expanded Star Trek universe, the animated television series Star Trek: Prodigy debuted in 2021 and follows a group of young aliens who find the abandoned starship named USS Protostar. Prodigy, the tenth Star Trek series in the franchise, is the first Star Trek installment intended for younger audiences and to use only 3D animation. As it continues to gain widespread recognition, the show’s creators tried to be ambitious and shared their visions to expand the narrative's length and scope, such as through a live-action feature film.
epicstream.com
The Strongest Characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy (So Far!), Ranked!
There are many strong characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Among the heroes and demons, only one stands at the top, with powers so strong that even death cannot permanently destroy them! From Anos Voldigoad to the Hero Kanon, these are the strongest characters (so far) in The Misfit of Demon King Academy!
epicstream.com
Cowboy Bebop Announces 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set
Cowboy Bebop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the franchise has prepared the perfect way to celebrate. A special limited-edition Blu-ray box set is set to drop just in time for the anime's anniversary. Crunchyroll announced its April 2023 home video lineup which includes Cowboy Bebop The Complete...
epicstream.com
Avatar 2 Star Reveals “Least Favorite Thing” About Diving Training As A Teen
Avatar: The Way of Water continued its theatrical run, and soon soared past Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, with Avatar 2 garnering $ 1.928 billion. Upon its theatrical extension, the Avatar sequel also gets its own 30-day cinema run in China theaters, which will definitely increase the chances of the film reaching $ 2 billion.
epicstream.com
Celebrity Release Date, Spoiler, Spoilers: Park Gyu Young Stars as a Rising Influencer in New Netflix Kdrama
Last year, it was revealed that Park Gyu Young will be leading the new Netflix Kdrama Celebrity and has unveiled its main cast. Also starring CNBlue Kang Minhyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jun Hyosung, Celebrity will depict the true reality of the glamorous and competitive life of celebrities encountered by the main lead, which will be portrayed by Park Gyu Young.
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Becomes HBO’s Second Highest Premiere Since House of the Dragon
One of the most highly anticipated TV shows this 2023 is The Last of Us, adapted from the video game created by Naughty Dog back in 2013. Though The Last of Us was initially supposed to be adapted into a three-hour film under Sony, Neil Druckmann rejected the offer, and eventually landed a series with co-showrunner Craig Mazin on HBO. Seeking to adapt the game-accurate series, The Last of Us found success on their premiere night, which also highlights another record on the streaming site.
epicstream.com
Marvel Fans are Just Learning About Ke Huy Quan's Involvement in First X-Men Film
Ke Huy Quan's career resurgence is taking the world of entertainment by storm and it's serving as an inspiration not only for fans but for his colleagues in the industry. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star used to be one of the hottest prospects in Hollywood back in the '80s, until his acting career took a backseat that saw him work behind the scenes for most of his tenure.
epicstream.com
The Rig Spoilers, News & Update: Bland Reviews on the Emily Hampshire Series Could Be Upped by Stephen King's Recent Recommendation
Fans of the horror-thriller-supernatural genre are always keen on knowing Stephen King's thoughts about a certain TV show or movie -- and for a good reason. After all, he ain't one of the Masters of Horror for nothing. Now, a show that's got the acclaimed author's approval is Prime Video's The Rig, whose first episode debuted on the platform on Jan. 6.
epicstream.com
Marvel's Nova Project Receives Promising Update
Several months ago, we learned that Marvel Studios is developing a Nova project for Disney+ although it is unknown whether it is going to be a TV series or a special presentation similar to what they did with Werewolf by Night. There are also no plot details regarding the character that it will focus on.
epicstream.com
What Are the New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023? Release Dates Revealed!
Netflix just dropped a new teaser video for its upcoming films in 2023. The best thing about this clip is that the release dates of these movies have been confirmed. Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film - Coming Later in 2023. Rustin - Coming Later in 2023. Shirley - Coming Later...
epicstream.com
The Last of Us Broke A Video Game Taboo, Show Co-Creator Reveals
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for The Last of Us Episode 1, so if you haven't watched the episode, read at your own risk!. Neil Druckmann is a huge advocate when it comes to storytelling in video games. As the screenwriter for The Last of Us, he ensured that the chosen adaptation form the Naughty Dog game would receive would be rightful in terms of sharing what the video game industry has turned out to be now. In light of that, Druckmann also shared that The Last of Us definitely broke some video game taboos.
epicstream.com
Resident Evil Fans Beg HBO To Give Failed Series the Last of Us Treatment
There is little doubt that The Last of Us is turning out to be the best live-action adaptation of a video game in recent memory, and it looks like fans of another popular title. Fans of Resident Evil are begging HBO to pick up and revive the failed franchise after the recent series was cancelled by Netflix.
Comments / 0