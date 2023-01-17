Plenty of clouds over Ohio today, and we will start the day dealing with moisture that moved in overnight. Rains likely continue over Ohio through midday, ending from west to east. This will happen as a dry slot rotates into this low pressure circulation for the afternoon. The dry slot will be relatively short lived, as we see a second wave of moisture coming. However, that round of moisture shows up with the cold air, so we are increasing our potential for seeing wet snowflakes over northern Ohio from late this afternoon through the evening and overnight. Mostly we are talking about areas north of US 30. The wet snow is minor and light, so problematic accumulations are not in our vernacular this morning. However, a fresh coating can be seen by sunrise tomorrow on insulated surfaces over northern Ohio. Coverage will be about 60% at best. All told we can pick up .1″-.5″ of liquid equivalent precipitation here in the next 24 hour as this system leaves the eastern corn belt. The map below shows our remaining potential.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO