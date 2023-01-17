NORMAN — Seven Oklahoma softball student-athletes were named to the 2023 Big 12 Softball Preseason Team, the conference announced the 12-player team Thursday. Redshirt seniors Haley Lee and Grace Lyons, juniors Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings and sophomores Jordy Bahl and Cydney Sanders were among the 12 players chosen to the squad by the league's head coaches. Bahl and Jennings were two of five unanimous selections to the team.

