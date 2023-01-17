Read full article on original website
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
oklahoma Sooner
No. 2 Oklahoma Opens at Home with Top-Five Battle Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – The No. 2 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team opens its 2023 home slate with a top-five showdown against No. 5 Utah on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. A trio of former Olympians will be on the call for ESPN with OU great...
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam Battle Set For Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center
NORMAN – The 113th edition of Bedlam tips off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center when No. 15/12 Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The Sooners (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) stand alone on top of the Big 12 standings and are the league's highest-ranked team in the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Host No. 21/22 Baylor on Saturday
NORMAN – Oklahoma hosts No. 21/22 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Saturday's game against the Bears will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Mark Neely and Jay Williams on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Open 2023 Season at Rocky Mountain Open
Oklahoma officially opens the 2023 season this weekend at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colo. The meet, hosted by the Air Force Academy, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT. The Sooners will compete against Air Force, Michigan, Nebraska and Stanford, as well as Arizona State's club team.
oklahoma Sooner
Seven Sooners Named to Big 12 Preseason Team
NORMAN — Seven Oklahoma softball student-athletes were named to the 2023 Big 12 Softball Preseason Team, the conference announced the 12-player team Thursday. Redshirt seniors Haley Lee and Grace Lyons, juniors Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings and sophomores Jordy Bahl and Cydney Sanders were among the 12 players chosen to the squad by the league's head coaches. Bahl and Jennings were two of five unanimous selections to the team.
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Drop Bedlam Clash in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Bedlam clash against Oklahoma State 72-56 at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night. Grant Sherfield scored a team-high 15 points and dished out four assists. Jacob Groves added 10 points and Milos Uzan and Jalen Hill each tallied eight. Tanner Groves wrangled a team-high 11 rebounds.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Athletics, LEARFIELD Launch Original Content Series Featuring Oklahoma Softball
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, launched on Tuesday Episode 1 of "Championship Mindset" – a brand-new original content series exclusively featuring Oklahoma softball. As the 2023 OU softball team prepares its competitive journey to a third straight national championship, the...
oklahoma Sooner
T&F Hosts 21st Annual J.D. Martin Invitational
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field team is set to host the 21st annual J.D. Martin Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Okla. "After a good first meet back I'm looking forward to being at home competing," said head coach Tim...
oklahoma Sooner
Hall of Fame Classic Tickets On Sale Jan. 25
NORMAN — Tickets for the third annual Omni Hall of Fame Classic played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, March 17-19, go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase both all-session passes and single-session tickets for the three-day event via...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Posts Dominant Wire-To-Wire Win Over TCU
FORT WORTH – The 15th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team jumped out to an early lead and earned a wire-to-wire 93-66 victory over TCU in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Five Sooners scored in double figures, and Liz Scott registered her second consecutive double-double to push Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) into solo first place in the Big 12 standings after No. 25 Texas (13-6, 4-2) fell to Texas Tech on Wednesday.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Football Spring Game Set for April 22
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that the Sooners' 2023 spring football game will be held Saturday, April 22 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time and additional spring game event information will be released at a later date. TICKET INFORMATION. All seats...
