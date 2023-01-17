ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

tourcounsel.com

The Loop Kissimmee | Shopping mall in Florida

One of the lesser-known malls in Orlando but with good shops is The Loop Kissimmee, which is located less than 20 minutes from Disney World. Opposite there is another center: Loop West Shopping Center and between the two they have many options for shopping. These open-air designed malls are quite quiet, making it a great place to go shopping without the hustle and bustle. There are several brands that you can visit such as the Nike, Old Navy and Tommy Hilfiger outlet stores as well as the Kohl's department stores (one of the best for buying clothes and decoration and kitchen items at a very good price) and JCPenney.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

Jaw Dropping Professionally Designed Masterpiece with The Finest Materials and Finishes in Orlando, Florida is Listing for $7.5 Million

9275 Point Cypress Drive Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9275 Point Cypress Drive, Orlando, Florida is a luxury property features dual lake frontage between Lake Tibet & Lake Sheen within the guard gated community of Cypress Point in a supremely convenient Butler Chain location. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9275 Point Cypress Drive, please contact Bo Julian (Phone: 407-694-5843) at Julian Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Good Samaritan residents left in limbo after sale announced

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of ​seniors living in a Kissimmee retirement community are now looking for a new place to live, after learning their community is up for sale. In 2022, a pair of hurricanes hit Central Florida hard. Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee was flooded, causing...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
bungalower

New Park Avenue Tavern to open in Winter Park by end of the month

New York-based In Good Company Hospitality has announced the pending opening of its new Winter Park-based restaurant, Park Avenue Tavern, at 558 W. New England Avenue [GMap] in the former home of Dexter’s in Hannibal Square. The new Park Avenue Tavern will feature a menu of New American-style dishes...
WINTER PARK, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida

Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Potential renovations coming to Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Terminal C just opened at Orlando International Airport, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is already looking at renovating the brand-new facility. The board is taking feedback from travelers and talking about the potential renovations they could make to accommodate those travelers better. One request...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Inside the Magic

Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going

There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Icon Finally Replaced, Debuts New Look

As many Guests may have noticed by now, there is a lot missing from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Resort has been busy making announcements, revealing new projects, and closing attractions. One of the most noticeable missing elements of the Universal Orlando Resort experience starts just before...
ORLANDO, FL

