Boxcar Willie Imitates Country Music Legends Like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & More

We knew Merle Haggard could do an impressive impersonation, but Boxcar Willie just may have him beat…

Lecil Travis Martin, better known by stage name Boxcar Willie, became known for his old-time hobo style of country music after serving in the Air Force during the Korean War.

According to AllMusic, he put out 26 albums over his career, ranging from originals, to children’s music, to cover projects. In 1981, he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

But for all the music he put out, the talent that many people remember him by is his ability to do absolutely killer impressions of country music royalty.

This is perhaps shown no better than a show in October of 1992, when Boxcar decided to let loose and do impressions of some big stars in the genre’s history like Bill Anderson, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

He even goes fully into a Willie Nelson character with a bandana and long braids; to say the crowd loves it would be putting it lightly.

Some of the references went over my head since the artists were a bit before my time, but I still had a a lot of solid laughs watching the whole skit.

I hope you enjoy as much I as do.