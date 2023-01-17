Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
Dogs rescued by ARL after found in filthy Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in […]
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa — A money mystery is unfolding behind an apartment complex on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind the building on East Virginia Avenue. "Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
KCCI.com
Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Receives Grant for Dog Adoption Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is receiving a grant to help get more dogs adopted. The $14,600 grant will help fund the ARL's training program to get dogs behavior training prior to adoption. Last year, the ARL housed over 4,500 homeless dogs. More information is...
Ankeny Iowa Woman Thought To Be Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home
AT 8:30 am on January 3rd, the Ankeny Fire Department received a call to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street. The call was from the funeral staff, reporting that a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. Scanner Audio. The Ankeny...
45-year-old found dead in Windsor Heights home, homicide investigation underway
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a 45-year-old individual was found dead in a home. At around 1:24 p.m. the Windsor Heights Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person in a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that […]
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
2 metro bar owners now charged in stalking case involving GPS device
A well-known metro restaurant owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car. Another metro bar owner has also been arrested in the case for allegedly helping him keep tabs on the woman.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
KCCI.com
Boone County sheriff completes investigation into truck hit by apparent bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County sheriff feared it wasinvestigating a car shot while driving down the highway by a masked man picking off headlines from the ditch. That's what they posted on their Facebook page on Monday. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 13, the woman driving the...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0