Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Dogs rescued by ARL after found in filthy Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Iowa — A money mystery is unfolding behind an apartment complex on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind the building on East Virginia Avenue. "Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
WAUKEE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant

The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

