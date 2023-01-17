ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds

By Lauren Sforza
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jvG9_0kGwo09c00

Rep. Nick LaLota is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to freeze fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos’s campaign accounts amid escalating scrutiny of the new lawmaker’s false claims before and during his successful House bid last year.

“To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen by the United States Department of Justice or Federal Election Commission,” reads LaLota’s statement, which he posted on Twitter on Sunday. “If those federal agencies need more authority to do so, I’ll take the lead.”

LaLota, along with six other House Republicans , has called on Santos to resign over his falsehoods. LaLota also called for the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into Santos last month.

“Congressman Santos fraudulently solicited these funds and Santos shouldn’t be allowed to drain his campaign account while multiple authorities investigate the very fraud that induced these contributions,” LaLota said in the statement.

“After Congressman Santos receives the proper Due Process — such as a House Ethics investigation or criminal proceedings or both — the funds should be returned to the contributors he duped,” he added. “The DOJ or FEC must act now to ensure there is something to actually return to the victims of Santos’ financial scam.”

Santos has faced scrutiny over the past month since revelations that he fabricated large parts of his résumé and biography were made public by news reporting. He admitted to lying about his experiences, including his education and previous employment, in an interview with the New York Post last month.

Since then, Santos has faced public scrutiny into his finances. In 2022, he donated $700,000 to his own campaign that apparently came from his $750,000 that came from his company, the Devolder Organization, according to his most recent disclosure report . But just two years earlier, during his first unsuccessful run for Congress, he reported no assets and a $55,000 salary.

Reports from CNN and CBS News last month found that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York was investigating Santos’s finances and financial disclosure filings. Last week, the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the FEC to urge the agency to investigate Santos for allegedly violating campaign finance laws.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, after he and his legal team were ordered to pay more than $900,000 on Thursday for repeatedly filing “frivolous” lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who also served as the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, pointed to the lawsuit in Thursday’s […]
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
NEWS10 ABC

Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling

The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending […]
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy