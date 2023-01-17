Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Coach Told 2025 LB Recruit Jace Williams ‘It’s a Full Ride’ After Looking at Film
WVU immediately told linebacker recruit Jace Williams that they wanted him on “a full ride” after watching his film, according to Williams. WVSN talked to the Florida native about why he feels West Virginia is so interested in him since he has two more high school seasons and his recruiting process to date.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 20
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 2024 CB announces he will be visiting WVU this weekend. WVU sends an offer to a 2024 class DE/LB from Maryland. Update (10:30 AM) – A 2024 class Virginia native LB/RB...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Begins Heavily Pursuing 2024 4-Star OL DJ Toliver
West Virginia is showing major interest in a four-star caliber offensive lineman. The Mountaineers have offered DJ Toiler, joining a mix of programs like Duke, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, in hopes of acquiring the standout lineman with one season of high school football remaining.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
wvsportsnow.com
Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football
Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Compliments Team, Saying They Never Complained During Losing Streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was proud of his team after defeating No. 14 TCU on Wednesday night, 74-65. The win gave Huggins and his team their first win of Big 12 play, ending a five-game losing streak. “They were never bitching, they were never...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Readies for Big Weekend on Mat in Oklahoma
Tim Flynn’s Mountaineers have thrived through eight matches in 2022-23 by competing under the veteran coach’s mantra of staying even-keel and taking the season one day at a time. West Virginia sits with a 7-1 dual meet record ahead of two key Big 12 Conference matchups this weekend.
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson
West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
Go-To Five Remain Illusive for Huggins
Bob Huggins has almost found his perfect combination.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 7 Texas
Getting you set for Saturday evening's showdown between the Mountaineers and the seventh-ranked Longhorns
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 14 TCU
West Virginia hosts No. 14 TCU in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. Let’s take a look at five things to know before Wednesday’s game. Both West Virginia and TCU are looking to end losing streaks on Wednesday. West Virginia is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Mountaineers are 0-5 in the conference.
Daily Athenaeum
Sodexo invests $7 million in dining club for donors, student-athletes
As part of Sodexo’s mission to expand dining options for students on campus, company officials and WVU Athletics have developed plans for a new dining club in the Coliseum. The new project, deemed the Coliseum Apron Club, was approved by the WVU Board of Governor’s in a meeting last month, establishing another dining option for student-athletes and donors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High School Basketball Roundup
MORGANTOWN — Parkersburg South hit triple-digits on the scoreboard with a 100-85 victory over University Tuesday. South (9-2) led 40-35 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks (6-6) 60-50 in the second half. Aiden Blake led the Patriots with a game-high 28 points, 21 coming on a career-high seven made...
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
