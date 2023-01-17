ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 20

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 2024 CB announces he will be visiting WVU this weekend. WVU sends an offer to a 2024 class DE/LB from Maryland. Update (10:30 AM) – A 2024 class Virginia native LB/RB...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Begins Heavily Pursuing 2024 4-Star OL DJ Toliver

West Virginia is showing major interest in a four-star caliber offensive lineman. The Mountaineers have offered DJ Toiler, joining a mix of programs like Duke, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, in hopes of acquiring the standout lineman with one season of high school football remaining.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football

Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Readies for Big Weekend on Mat in Oklahoma

Tim Flynn’s Mountaineers have thrived through eight matches in 2022-23 by competing under the veteran coach’s mantra of staying even-keel and taking the season one day at a time. West Virginia sits with a 7-1 dual meet record ahead of two key Big 12 Conference matchups this weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson

West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 14 TCU

West Virginia hosts No. 14 TCU in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. Let’s take a look at five things to know before Wednesday’s game. Both West Virginia and TCU are looking to end losing streaks on Wednesday. West Virginia is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Mountaineers are 0-5 in the conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Sodexo invests $7 million in dining club for donors, student-athletes

As part of Sodexo’s mission to expand dining options for students on campus, company officials and WVU Athletics have developed plans for a new dining club in the Coliseum. The new project, deemed the Coliseum Apron Club, was approved by the WVU Board of Governor’s in a meeting last month, establishing another dining option for student-athletes and donors.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High School Basketball Roundup

MORGANTOWN — Parkersburg South hit triple-digits on the scoreboard with a 100-85 victory over University Tuesday. South (9-2) led 40-35 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks (6-6) 60-50 in the second half. Aiden Blake led the Patriots with a game-high 28 points, 21 coming on a career-high seven made...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy