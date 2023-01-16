ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan fired its football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, three days after announcing he was put on leave. "After reviewing of the University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personal matter."

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO