Pontiac, MI

WWMT

Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Special Olympics Michigan releases dates for 2023 Polar Plunges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready to get out of your comfort zone!. Special Olympics Michigan is scheduled to host more than 25 Polar Plunges across Michigan in 2023, a Special Olympics Michigan representative said. The organization aims to raise more than $1.2 million during what they consider their largest...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

General Motors expected to make manufacturing announcement in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - GM plans to make what it calls a “positive plant manufacturing announcement” at Flint Engine Operations. Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson will make the announcement along with UAW President Ray Curry. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Congressman Dan Kildee will...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan fired its football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, three days after announcing he was put on leave. "After reviewing of the University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personal matter."
ANN ARBOR, MI

