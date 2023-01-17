Read full article on original website
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
Not even the director of ‘John Wick’ can generate excitement for an action sequel nobody was asking for
Tapping one of the best action directors in the business to helm the sequel to a high-octane thriller watched by a huge amount of people sounds like a sound business practice on paper, but even the most ardent of genre junkies are struggling to get excited for John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski’s Rainbow Six.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ adds a major new player to ride into star-spangled battle
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom has been plunged into crisis mode after rumors swept the internet claiming that Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost had been dropped from Thunderbolts, but it’s Captain America: New World Order that’s been making moves on the casting front, except this time it’s an addition being made to the ensemble.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Henry Cavill’s ‘Star Wars’ friendship sends the rumor mill into overdrive and Hugh Jackman continues to troll Ryan Reynolds over ‘Deadpool 3’ title
After giving up the mantle of the Witcher and saying goodbye to the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill embarked on another ambitious journey in the form of Warhammer 40K, but even that expansive franchise shouldn’t be enough to completely fill up the actor’s schedule. As such, you can probably imagine how the internet reacted when they realized the man has recently met up with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta.
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
After getting trashed the first time around, everyone suddenly decides Ghost is their favorite Thunderbolt
If it wasn’t for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, then the Ant-Man franchise would be in real danger of securing a reputation for consistently delivering some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most underwhelming villains. Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross was the typical “evil mirror version of the hero/shady...
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
An Oscar-winning and Razzie-nominated survival story debunked by facts goes feral on the streaming ranks
It takes a special kind of movie both win an Academy Award and be nominated a Razzie, underlining that you can find the best and worst that cinema has to offer in the same place. The Ghost and the Darkness is one of the unlucky few to have earned such a distinction, but the consensus is that it falls much further into the latter camp than the former.
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Instead of calling Marvel about ‘Gambit’, Channing Tatum needs to call Ryan Reynolds about ‘Deadpool 3’
Coming across as a jilted ex-lover, Channing Tatum revealed that he still occasionally calls Marvel Studios to see if they’re ever going to change their minds about his scrapped Gambit movie, which makes us feel kind of bad for him more than anything else. To be fair, the actor...
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
Marvel fans celebrate the underrated MCU star who has easily the most screen time out of anyone in the whole franchise
It’s no secret that certain stars of the MCU have been around longer than others, and with that comes the Marvel fandom’s uncanny ability to keep track of things. Depending on their franchise lifespan, some of Earth’s mightiest heroes have spent more time physically on screen than their super-powered teammates — so the question is, who has the most screen time out of anyone in the franchise? We’ll go ahead and tell you it’s not who you’re thinking of.
For unknown reasons, ‘Megalopolis’ has transformed Shia LaBeouf into a Greek goddess
Does Francis Ford Coppola really need a reason to do anything anyway? The legendary Hollywood director’s latest film Megalopolis has been in the works for decades — and now that production is finally underway, the first set photos have us seriously interested. The cast of this upcoming protopian...
Ryan Reynolds shows off knowledge of silent film with his love of Buster Keaton
It might be arguable that Buster Keaton was “the greatest of all the clowns,” as Orson Welles once described him, but few would argue if they knew anything about the filmmaking comedian. After hearing breaking news about a limited series Warner Bros. has in the making, Ryan Reynolds tweeted his appreciation for the vaudeville entertainer-turned-movie star while mentioning a short video that shows the genius behind the gag.
First ‘Rebel Moon’ footage reignites the calls for Charlie Hunnam to be the DCU’s Green Arrow
Netflix has released a video to let viewers know what is in store in 2023. The action-packed teaser shows off the streaming platform’s planned biggest hits, one of which has a lot of people very excited. Rebel Moon, directed by Zack Snyder, looks set to be one of the big releases of the year, on Netflix or otherwise, but the appearance of Charlie Hunnam in the teaser has many now calling for him to be cast as DC’s Green Arrow.
