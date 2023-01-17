ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans

When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Henry Cavill’s ‘Star Wars’ friendship sends the rumor mill into overdrive and Hugh Jackman continues to troll Ryan Reynolds over ‘Deadpool 3’ title

After giving up the mantle of the Witcher and saying goodbye to the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill embarked on another ambitious journey in the form of Warhammer 40K, but even that expansive franchise shouldn’t be enough to completely fill up the actor’s schedule. As such, you can probably imagine how the internet reacted when they realized the man has recently met up with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta.
wegotthiscovered.com

The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession

Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant

We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com

6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU

The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans celebrate the underrated MCU star who has easily the most screen time out of anyone in the whole franchise

It’s no secret that certain stars of the MCU have been around longer than others, and with that comes the Marvel fandom’s uncanny ability to keep track of things. Depending on their franchise lifespan, some of Earth’s mightiest heroes have spent more time physically on screen than their super-powered teammates — so the question is, who has the most screen time out of anyone in the franchise? We’ll go ahead and tell you it’s not who you’re thinking of.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds shows off knowledge of silent film with his love of Buster Keaton

It might be arguable that Buster Keaton was “the greatest of all the clowns,” as Orson Welles once described him, but few would argue if they knew anything about the filmmaking comedian. After hearing breaking news about a limited series Warner Bros. has in the making, Ryan Reynolds tweeted his appreciation for the vaudeville entertainer-turned-movie star while mentioning a short video that shows the genius behind the gag.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Rebel Moon’ footage reignites the calls for Charlie Hunnam to be the DCU’s Green Arrow

Netflix has released a video to let viewers know what is in store in 2023. The action-packed teaser shows off the streaming platform’s planned biggest hits, one of which has a lot of people very excited. Rebel Moon, directed by Zack Snyder, looks set to be one of the big releases of the year, on Netflix or otherwise, but the appearance of Charlie Hunnam in the teaser has many now calling for him to be cast as DC’s Green Arrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy