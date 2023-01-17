ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Murray's 29 help Hawks finish strong, beat Knicks 139-124

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 29 points, Trae Young added 27 and the streaking Atlanta Hawks pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 139-124 on Friday night. The Hawks (24-22), eighth in the Eastern Conference, extended their season-best winning streak to five games. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and Okongwu scored 14 off the bench. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 32 points and nine rebounds but was held scoreless in the final period. Atlanta led only 102-101 before opening the fourth quarter with a 20-4 run that was capped by back-to-back inside baskets by Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the period.
New York Post

Aretemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck struggling with Rangers’ season on the brink

Gerard Gallant didn’t mince words Thursday night when talking about Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, two-thirds of a line the Rangers coach thinks is supposed to be contributing more than it has. Their chemistry “better get better,” Gallant said following the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. The second line has been sufficient on offense, but Gallant said it requires “a lot more” on defense. Panarin and Trocheck must produce. And then came Gallant’s stinger: “They should’ve scored three or four goals tonight, but they could’ve given up four or five just as easy. And that’s not what coaches want.” With...
