game-news24.com
Call of Duty tops Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the US to close 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 became the best-selling video game in December 2022 — beating other notable titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, God of War: Ragnarok, and Madden NFL 23. The modern warfare 2 game was the best-selling game in December due to dollar sales of...
NME
‘Scarlet & Violet’ to use mystery Pokémon in upcoming 7-star Tera Raid
It’s been teased that the next Pokémon to feature in a 7-star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be a mystery. So far, Charizard and Cinderace have featured in the 7-star Tera Raid but Game Freak is keeping the identity of the third Pokémon a secret for the time being.
dexerto.com
Where to find Meowth & Persian Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Many iconic Pokemon from Generation 1 return in Scarlet & Violet, including the Scratch Cat Pokemon Meowth and its evolution Persian. Here’s how trainers can find these two Normal-type cats in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of iconic Pokemon from Red & Blue like...
Pokemon GO adds Primal Groudon and Kyogre in new Hoenn event
Niantic is adding Primal Pokemon to Pokemon GO in the mobile game’s new Tour Hoenn event, the publisher announced in a new blog post, but not everyone can join in at first. Game Freak introduced Primal forms in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS as new variants of Kyogre and Groudon, but, perhaps on account of the feature only applying to two Pokemon, it’s yet to appear in GO.
tryhardguides.com
The Star Named EOS will debut at Steam Next Fest with demo
The Star Named EOS, an upcoming puzzle mystery game from indie developer and publisher Silver Lining Studio, will officially bring a free playable demo to Steam Next Fest. The event is scheduled to last from February 6th to February 13th, 2023. A release date hasn’t been confirmed for The Star...
tryhardguides.com
Tails: The Backbone Preludes announces February launch with release date teaser
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is an upcoming dystopian noir from developer Eggnut and publisher Raw Fury. A new release date trailer has revealed that Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch soon on February 2nd, 2023. It’ll be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s the full release date trailer from publisher Raw Fury:
tryhardguides.com
SteamWorld announced to host a Special Broadcast on January 23rd
SteamWorld is a series of video games depicting the adventures of a race of steam-driven robots in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world. The games are developed and published by Swedish video game developer Image & Form Games, who later on merged with Zoink to form Thunderful Games. Back in 2021, Image...
tryhardguides.com
Dead by Daylight celebrates the Lunar New Year with the Moonlight Burrow Event
In light of the Lunar New Year celebration, Dead by Daylight is launching the Moonlight Burrow Event. A festive atmosphere, rabbit-inspired Outfits, and several mysterious Offerings for Killer and Survivor are all the hallmarks of this annual event. DbD’s Moonlight Burrow Event will begin on January 24th, 2023, 11 AM...
Pokemon Prize Pack Series 1: The 'Secret' Pokemon Cards You Can Only Get At Local Stores
Competitive "Pokémon" battles aren't just something that exists in video games — "Pokémon TCG" is a thriving card game that The Pokémon Company works hard to support. Promoting these in-person events can be tricky, but special edition cards can help get gamers in the door. Luckily for players, new "Pokémon" Prize Packs are being sent to retailers that include even more cards to collect.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys: Netflix Announces Release of New Episodes
Pokemon has a lot on its plate this year, and anime fans know that through and through. After all, the IP just kicked off a special series in Japan dedicated to Ash Ketchum. It won't be long until the star exits the show entirely to make way for a new Pokemon anime. And for stateside fans, reports confirmed new episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys are on their way.
tryhardguides.com
Silver Lining Studio’s The Star Named EOS is coming to PC and consoles soon
The Star Named EOS is a first-person narrative puzzle adventure game developed and published by Taiwan-based developer, Silver Lining Studio. In this game, players will help a young photographer uncover the truth about his mother’s disappearance by taking photographs and solving puzzles. The Star Named EOS is set to...
msn.com
Apex Legends’ $160 recolor gun skin in Celestial Sunrise event sinks game’s monetization to new low
Cosmetics in Apex Legends can get pricey. It’s a free-to-play game in which cosmetics largely have no effect on gameplay at all, so most players have simply gotten used to the sticker shock that you see on some items that enter the game, such as Heirlooms. After all, if you play the game for as much time as you would be playing three or four $60 single-player games but for free, it gets a little bit easier to justify splurging on a cool knife or sledgehammer your favorite character gets to wield.
tryhardguides.com
Wanted: Dead discusses finisher gameplay mechanic in new video
Wanted: Dead is an upcoming third-person slasher and shooter video game developed by Soleil Ltd. and published by 110 Industries SA. The story of the game follows the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy. Players will take on the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, a tough Hong Kong cop, as they battle mercenaries, gang members, and private military contractors in an action-packed cyberpunk journey.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Five Must-Play Video Games Coming in 2023
Last year was an excellent year for video games. While the number of new Triple-A titles was on the low side, some of the titles released were quite incredible. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring rightly cleaned up at various gaming awards. At the same time, there were accolades for Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and the incredible indy game Stray.
tryhardguides.com
VALORANT 6.01 adds Lotus to Unrated and Competitive map rotations
Riot Games has just published a new patch note, detailing the VALORANT 6.01 update. One of the highlights of this update is the addition of the new Lotus map to the Unrated and Competitive map rotations. Several modifications, enhancements, and bug fixes were also made for VALORANT 6.01 update. The...
game-news24.com
Early arrival into computer and consoles in spring 2023
Indie developer Sunnyside Games has announced its upcoming flame-wielding platform Nocturnal. Nocturnal will move on to Xbox and consoles later this Spring. The action exploration adventure will see a twister and break and destroy a mysterious mist as a devil in a shamble. Use your fire to uncover what secrets lie beneath the fog!
tryhardguides.com
6 Best New 2023 Roblox Games to Play
One of the great things about Roblox is that it’s hard to get bored with it. There’s always new games coming out and experiences to try. However, it can be a bit overwhelming with how much content is available on the platform. If this is the case for you, then don’t worry, because we are attempting to narrow down some of the best new games to play for 2023. We’re adding a little something from all the different genres, so you should find at least one experience that will suit your playstyle.
tryhardguides.com
Top 12 things to put in a room in Minecraft
While Minecraft is at its heart a survival game, it is also a whole lot more! Once you’ve got yourself a base that is pretty much self-sufficient and you are thriving, you will likely turn your attention to decorating your builds. If that’s the case and you are hard up for ideas, we’ve got a list of different items that you can add to your rooms that will make them pop!
IGN
Returnal: Playstation Exclusive Is Finally Coming to PC on February 15; LittleBigPlanet Brings Sackboy to Mobile Soon
Returnal is set to release on PC on February 15, 2023. The Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment game will have a number of new features for players on the platform. Returnal will support Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, which will allow players to increase their framerate without compromising on quality. Nvidia Image Scaling (NIS) is also added to the game, which means players with less powerful hardware will also see some performance gains.
