No More Robots’ Fashion Police Squad launches on consoles on February 2nd
Fashion Police Squad is a hilarious retro first-person shooter video game developed by Mopeful Games and published by No More Robots. It was first made available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store back in August 2022. Recently, No More Robots announced that Fashion Police Squad will finally launch for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms on February 2nd.
Robot survival shooter Karagon announces February launch
Karagon, an upcoming indie survival game featuring a dangerous open world full of robots you can ride, has just announced that it will launch on February 14th, 2023. Karagon was first announced a year ago, and will finally be available on Steam, where you can wishlist the game now. Here’s the full release date trailer from developer and publisher Tbjbu2:
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
How to complete The Jelly Bean Constellation in Cookie Run Kingdom
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile builder and battle RPG game where you build up a team of of powerful cookie based heroes to take on the evildoers who have wreaked havoc on the kingdom. The game features seasonal and limited-time events, including the Moonlight Pass. If you need help on how to complete The Jelly Bean Constellation to earn Moonlight Shards, we have a guide for you!
How to unlock The Sugar Gnome Constellation in Cookie Run Kingdom
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile builder and battle RPG game where you build up a team of of powerful cookie based heroes to take on the evildoers who have wreaked havoc on the kingdom. The game features seasonal and limited-time events, including the Moonlight Pass. If you need help on how to complete The Sugar Gnome Constellation to earn Moonlight Shards, we have a guide for you!
The Star Named EOS will debut at Steam Next Fest with demo
The Star Named EOS, an upcoming puzzle mystery game from indie developer and publisher Silver Lining Studio, will officially bring a free playable demo to Steam Next Fest. The event is scheduled to last from February 6th to February 13th, 2023. A release date hasn’t been confirmed for The Star...
Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition will be available soon on Xbox One and Series X|S
Dark Burial is an indie action platformer video game that was developed by Drageus Games and was originally released on PC in 2019 and on Nintendo Switch in 2020. It takes place in a pixel art environment reminiscent of arcade games, where players take on the role of a sentinel who is tasked with fending off enemy squads and lighting signal fires.
Anime Merge Tycoon Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Anime Merge Tycoon is an experience developed by Merge Mania for the platform. In this game, collect some of your favorite anime characters from all sorts of universes and combine them to powerful new tiers that will earn you more yen! Convert the energy you earn into yen so that you can purchase additional heroes to increase your level. See if you can upgrade your fighters to their ultimate form in this tycoon game for the platform.
Apex Legends reveals official Celestial Sunrise event trailer
Apex Legends, the free-to-play battle royale shooter from Respawn Entertainment, has released a new trailer for the upcoming “Celestial Sunrise” collection event. Despite an emphasis on cosmetics celebrating the new Year of the Rabbit, this event will also feature a fresh LTM, Hardcore Royale. Celestial Sunrise will roll...
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect is coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023
Dokapon Kingdom is a role-playing video game originally developed by Sting and published by Atlus for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in 2008. It is a remake of the Super Famicom game Dokapon 3・2・1 – Arashi o Yobu Yuujou, released in 1994. A few days ago, the...
Square Enix reveals upcoming Dragon Quest Champions mobile game
The Dragon Quest series has been around for a very long time and is credited for introducing a range of new elements to the role-playing game genre. Several entries in the series have already appeared on PC, consoles, handheld devices, and even mobile phones. Dragon Quest Walk, the first Dragon...
Like a Dragon: Ishin! reveals return of mini-games in new trailer
There are only a few weeks left before Like a Dragon: Ishin! is released on supported gaming platforms. As such, SEGA has teased another feature of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, revealing that the remake of the 2014 action-adventure game would also include mini-games. The original Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! has...
Roblox community events are rolling out onto the platform
Players have been seemingly clamoring for officially run Roblox event like the Egg Hunt for a while now. It seems that the platform is moving away from anything official, however, they appear to be making a big step forward when it comes to supporting community driven ones. This has become apparent by a couple of official event pages that have been revealed for some popular games on the platform.
SteamWorld announced to host a Special Broadcast on January 23rd
SteamWorld is a series of video games depicting the adventures of a race of steam-driven robots in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world. The games are developed and published by Swedish video game developer Image & Form Games, who later on merged with Zoink to form Thunderful Games. Back in 2021, Image...
Wanted: Dead discusses finisher gameplay mechanic in new video
Wanted: Dead is an upcoming third-person slasher and shooter video game developed by Soleil Ltd. and published by 110 Industries SA. The story of the game follows the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy. Players will take on the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, a tough Hong Kong cop, as they battle mercenaries, gang members, and private military contractors in an action-packed cyberpunk journey.
Jett: The Far Shore will get a free campaign update this month
Jett: The Far Shore, 2021’s hit open world adventure game from developers Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software, has just announced a free update extending the main campaign. The DLC, titled “Given Time”, will roll out on January 31st, 2023. Given Time is set three years after the...
Roblox BedWars 5v5s update log and patch notes
The BedWars 5v5s update has been released on January 20th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
How to get the Voodoo Glove in Slap Battles – Insanity Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Voodoo Glove or how to get the Insanity Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
RedDeerGames announces Sport & Fun: Swimming
Sport & Fun: Swimming, an upcoming indie racing game driven by Joy-Con controllers, has just been announced from developer and publisher RedDeerGames. A release window has not been confirmed, but it will be available for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s the full trailer:. Sport & Fun: Swimming looks like a...
Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) Hamon REWORK v.1.40 Update Log and Patch Notes
The new Hamon REWORK v.1.40 update for Your Bizarre Adventure will be released on January 20th, 2023! There are a ton of other bug fixes, content additions, and balancing done to the game that you can read all about in the update log. This is a big patch, so make sure to pay attention what was added so that you can take full advantage!
