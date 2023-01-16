Roblox Anime Merge Tycoon is an experience developed by Merge Mania for the platform. In this game, collect some of your favorite anime characters from all sorts of universes and combine them to powerful new tiers that will earn you more yen! Convert the energy you earn into yen so that you can purchase additional heroes to increase your level. See if you can upgrade your fighters to their ultimate form in this tycoon game for the platform.

