Dodge City, KS - The Junction City Blue Jays defeated the Shawnee Mission South Raiders, 50 to 35, in the first round of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski with 16 and Larkin Turner with 15 points in the win. Junction City improves to 8-3, while SM South falls to 4-4. Junction City will play Hutchinson in the winner's bracket semi-final game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. (Broadcast 2:30 p.m. on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK).

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO