Blue Jays Advance in the Tournament of Champions
Dodge City, KS - The Junction City Blue Jays defeated the Shawnee Mission South Raiders, 50 to 35, in the first round of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski with 16 and Larkin Turner with 15 points in the win. Junction City improves to 8-3, while SM South falls to 4-4. Junction City will play Hutchinson in the winner's bracket semi-final game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. (Broadcast 2:30 p.m. on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK).
Blue Jay basketball will play in the Tournament of Champions
The Junction City boys basketball team travels this week to Dodge City to play in the 80th annual Tournament of Champions at the United Wireless Arena. The Blue jays will play Shawnee Mission South on Thursday at 3:30 pm, with the following games Dodge City v. Derby at 7 pm and Maize South v. Bishop Carroll at 8:30 pm.
