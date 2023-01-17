ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released

The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
GUTHRIE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy