Long-time Portland animal rescue on the brink of closure
Animal rescues and shelters across the country are facing a crisis. Fewer people are adopting dogs and cats, which has led to overcrowded facilities.
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
fox17.com
Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
fox17.com
Westmoreland church pushes back on city's 'Cease and Desist' letter
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Westmoreland church is pushing back against the city after leaders closed their housing ministry. The Father's House Men's Ministry is connected to the Living Water Full Gospel Church. It is a church located in Sumner County. Leaders say it is meant to house...
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
Suspect Steals Vinyl Records From Murfreesboro Target Store
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 26, an unidentified individual stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of vinyl records from the Target on Old Fort Pkwy. The store reported the crime on Jan. 6. Target Loss Prevention workers told police the unidentified...
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
wpln.org
In 2019, he was wrongfully arrested by MNPD. Now Nashville will pay him $236,000.
It was a Thursday night in 2019, and Ralph Ward had a busy day at work. He had a corporate job with T-Mobile and had also picked up a gig delivering packages for Amazon. On his way home, he decided to stop at his favorite liquor store. The encounter he’d...
