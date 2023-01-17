ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana has a DILEMMA over ex-boyfriend Bob...

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clWJ7_0kGwdOe600

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is not happy with her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) after he failed to show-up for Lyrik's latest gig at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

As a result, band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), had no choice but to CANCEL the gig.

And now restaurant/bar manager, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is furious with them, after she advertised the gig that never happened!

But in the meantime, the band's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallett), is still in town.

Since everyone has turned their backs on him, down-on-his-luck Bob has spent the night sleeping in his car.

Kirby takes pity on her ex-boyfriend, Bob, when she realises how far he has fallen.

Bob comes clean and admits he's totally broke!

Will Kirby agree to help out Bob, if it means he'll pack his bags and leave town again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whqWO_0kGwdOe600

Bob is BROKE on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is on edge around Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).

The friends are together in Bree's motel room.

But what if Bree's jealous and possessive husband, Jacob, unexpectedly returns and finds them there together?

Would violent Jacob lash out again?

But Remi isn't about to leave Bree in danger again.

He comes clean about his TRUE feelings for Bree.

And it appears the feeling is mutual when Bree suddenly pulls Remi into a passionate kiss!

Are Remi and Bree about to cross the line and go past the point of no return?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H61EX_0kGwdOe600

Bree and Remi give into their feelings for each other on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Justin is left reeling when an angry Mackenzie demands she is reimbursed for the lost earnings from the cancelled gig.

Lyrik's last-minute cancellation reflects very badly on her business.

Theo feels super-guilty for messing things up and insists on helping.

But where will Theo and Justin find the $2000 to pay back Mackenzie?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cm8mG_0kGwdOe600

Theo is gonna have to pay for his mistake on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy