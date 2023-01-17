Machac vs Ruud live stream: how to watch the Australian Open for free

Norwegian tennis sensation Casper Ruud begins his assault on the year's first Slam with a first round fixture against 110th ranked Tomas Machac. Ruud reached two of last year's big finals but the Australian Open has not been his favourite of all hunting grounds. What's more, Machac is rather fond of the Melbourne Park hard courts. Might this be an upset? Read on for how to watch a Machac vs Ruud live stream for free, and from anywhere.

Machac vs Ruud free on 9Now – Aussies abroad can watch free with a VPN

Machac vs Ruud live stream

Date: 17th January 2023

Time: 9.30pm ET / 2.30am GMT / 1.30pm AEDT

FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN

UK/Europe stream: Discovery+

US stream: ESPN+ | Sling

Casper Ruud didn't have the best warm-up for the Australian Open with a Round of 16 exit in the ASB Classic in Adelaide. What's more, Machac is something of an unknown for the 24-year-old. The two have never played one another at ATP Tour-level. All the same, Ruud will be expecting a deep run at the AO and should have too much class, and now experience, for the Czech.

Machac is two years the junior of Ruud, and stands just as tall at 6ft. He has seven career wins out of nine played on hard courts, and he should feel at home on the Melbourne Park surface. What's more, Machac has made it into the second round two years in a row and will not be ready to go home at the first time of asking, no matter who he's up against.

Aussie fans can watch an Australian Open live stream for free on 9Now. Travelling abroad? Here's how to use a VPN how to watch a Machac vs Ruud live stream from anywhere...

Machac vs Ruud free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Machac vs Ruud – on 9Now . The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from anywhere . We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sign up for 12 months and you can watch all four Grand Slams on 9Now.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch the 2023 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN for Machac vs Ruud

Using a VPN to watch Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice . ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Machac vs Ruud live stream in UK/Europe

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

The Australian Open will be live across on Eurosport via Discovery+ from 16th January 2023.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now ( Use a VPN to access 9now when travelling outside of Australia).

Machac vs Ruud live stream in the USA

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Machac vs Ruud – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus , the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can l ive stream every match free of charge on 9Now . Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN .

Australian Open 2023 | Sling 50 percent off deal

Sling provides instant streaming access to ESPN on your computer, smart TV, tablet or mobile device. The Sling Orange package (featuring ESPN) is just $40 a month, and new subscribers get 50 percent off their first month. No contract, cancel anytime.

AO live stream on ESPN with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial

This top-notch streaming service carries ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so you can watch the Australian Open, NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Prices start at $69.99 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australian Open 2023 schedule & match times

(Image credit: AO)

16-17th January - men's and women's first round (from 00:00 GMT, night session from 08:00)

18-19th January - men's and women's second round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

20-21th January - men's and women's third round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

22-23th January - men's and women's fourth round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

24-25th January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 00:00, night session from 08:00/08:30)

26th January - women's semi-finals (from 05:00)

27th January - men's semi-finals (first one at 05:00, second one not before 08:30)

28th January - women's final (08:30)

29th January - men's final (05:00)