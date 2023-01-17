ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman make peace with Gary?

By Simon Timblick
 4 days ago

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is furious to discover that her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has invited their foster dad, Gary (guest star Peter Phelps) for a visit on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Felicity doesn't react well after Gary's visit to the Parata house to try and reconcile and put the past behind them.

Felicity's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), tries to encourage her to give things with Gary another go.

But stubborn Felicity makes it clear that the door is closed and Gary is NOT invited to their upcoming wedding.

He is just a painful reminder of the past and her own dad's death by suicide.

After Felicity sends Gary packing, Cash feels guilty and wonders if he's just made things worse...

Refusing to give up, Cash begs Felicity to put the past behind her and make peace with Gary for his sake.

Cash argues that it's important that the siblings don't turn their backs on the remaining family they have.

Will Cash's words of wisdom be a wake-up call for Felicity?

Is she ready to confront what happened in the past?

Tane pushes fiancee Felicity to give Gary another chance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) have both been women on a MISSION, since they volunteered at the homeless shelter in the city.

Roo and Marilyn have been brainstorming ideas for a charity project, to bring a bit of goodwill to Summer Bay.

Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), suggests another good truck could help.

Remember the food truck that was formerly run by Ryder Jackson and Chloe Anderson that EXPLODED!

Only problem is, a food truck would be expensive to launch and run.

Can the ladies come-up with a plan to fundraise enough money for a new food truck?

Roo is on a charity fundraising mission on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

