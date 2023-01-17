ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Doctors spoilers: WHY is Ruhma Carter worried about Kirsty?

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkVG1_0kGwctJo00

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is afraid for Kirsty Millar's (Kiruna Stamell) safety on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...

Kirsty confides in midwife Ruhma that she and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), are separating.

But the trouble is, Rich doesn't seem to have got the message.

He was supposed to be going to stay with a mate but somehow he's still living under the same roof as Kirsty.

Rich tries to ask Kirsty out to the cinema but she refuses.

Ruhma is alarmed when she notices a bruise on Kirsty's arm and jumps to the conclusion that Kirsty and Rich's troubled marriage may have taken an abusive turn...

Is Ruhma right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGupT_0kGwctJo00

Kirsty and Rich's marriage has fallen apart on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is not happy now that her secret is out.

After Scarlett's collapse at the Campus Surgery, everyone has been fussing around her.

When Scarlett returns to work, the receptionist is mortified when co-worker, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) offers to put her in touch with a financial advisor to try and ease her ongoing money troubles.

Scarlett is fed-up with everyone interfering and eventually breaks down in tears to Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson)...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyHVG_0kGwctJo00

It's all too much for Scarlett on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets a surprise when an attractive woman, Sarah McKenna (Danielle Saunders), flirts with him at the surgery.

But little does he know, that Sarah has an ulterior motive in trying to impress business manager Bear...

WHAT exactly is she up to?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJqtk_0kGwctJo00

How will Bear react when a mystery woman flirts with him on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvArx_0kGwctJo00

WHAT is going on between Sarah and her dodgy uncle Malcolm (Michael Yale) on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy