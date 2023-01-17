Doctors spoilers: WHY is Ruhma Carter worried about Kirsty?

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is afraid for Kirsty Millar's (Kiruna Stamell) safety on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Kirsty confides in midwife Ruhma that she and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), are separating.

But the trouble is, Rich doesn't seem to have got the message.



He was supposed to be going to stay with a mate but somehow he's still living under the same roof as Kirsty.



Rich tries to ask Kirsty out to the cinema but she refuses.



Ruhma is alarmed when she notices a bruise on Kirsty's arm and jumps to the conclusion that Kirsty and Rich's troubled marriage may have taken an abusive turn...



Is Ruhma right?

Kirsty and Rich's marriage has fallen apart on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is not happy now that her secret is out.



After Scarlett's collapse at the Campus Surgery, everyone has been fussing around her.



When Scarlett returns to work, the receptionist is mortified when co-worker, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) offers to put her in touch with a financial advisor to try and ease her ongoing money troubles.



Scarlett is fed-up with everyone interfering and eventually breaks down in tears to Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson)...

It's all too much for Scarlett on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets a surprise when an attractive woman, Sarah McKenna (Danielle Saunders), flirts with him at the surgery.



But little does he know, that Sarah has an ulterior motive in trying to impress business manager Bear...



WHAT exactly is she up to?

How will Bear react when a mystery woman flirts with him on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is going on between Sarah and her dodgy uncle Malcolm (Michael Yale) on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer