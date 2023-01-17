Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
District administrator calls for 'privileged white voices' to be dismissed from curriculum plans in California
A California district administrator blasted 'white voices' from being considered in the state's curriculum standards and called for a more extreme version of a Black Lives Matter curriculum.
NY Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff, other liberals blame Monterey shooting on 'bigotry' before facts come out
Before all details were known on the identity of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in Monterey Park Saturday evening, some Twitter users were quick to place white supremacy.
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved
Here are 10 mysteries about the Idaho murder case. We can rely on information from Cpl. Brett Payne’s affidavit to address some wild speculation surrounding the case.
Red state Democrat doesn't 'lift a finger' against Biden policies ravaging his citizens: GOP governor hopeful
Republican Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles accused the state's Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, of being unwilling to "lift a finger" to stand up to the president.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
California mass shooting: man shoots himself in van linked to Lunar Near Year massacre: sources
Authorities in Monterey Park, California, say a man was found dead Sunday afternoon of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van linked to the unidentified mass shooting suspect.
'Various inconsistencies' show 'more than meets the eye' in death of CA public defender in Mexico: expert
A medical expert told Fox News Digital that there is likely "more than meets the eye" regarding statements from Mexican authorities on the mysterious death of Elliot Blair.
2024 Watch: Top Haley adviser poached by Pence as shadow GOP presidential primary heats up
Donald Trump's in, but, behind the scenes, potential Republican presidential contenders like Mike Pence and Nikki Haley are making moves ahead of 2024.
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Shock Mississippi poll has Elvis Presley cousin, a Democrat, within four points of upsetting GOP governor
A poll of registered Mississippi voters shows incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves narrowly leading Democratic challenger Brandon Presley by just four points in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter charges: Timeline in 'Rust' set shooting
Involuntarily manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" movie armorer were filed by Santa Fe prosecutors more than a year after the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Nancy Pelosi says NY Democrats whiffed on crime: 'The governor didn’t realize soon enough'
Nancy Pelosi claimed during an interview that Democrats would have kept the House if New York politicians recognized that crime was a top issue in New York.
Biden's 'stature' diminished by classified documents scandal, Sen. Durbin says
Top Senate Democrat Dick Durbin on Sunday said President Biden "bears ultimate responsibility" for the classified documents that were found at his house, not his staff.
Karine Jean-Pierre says DeSantis wants to 'block' study of 'Black Americans' after rejecting AP course
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said during a press conference that Ron DeSantis wants to "ban" the study of Black Americans
Ron DeSantis pushes for sweeping protections against COVID-19 mandates in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" to outline his efforts in the upcoming Florida legislative session for "permanent" protections against COVID-19 mandates.
Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students' gender identity to parents
A Pennsylvania school district's proposed policy surrounding transgender students bars educators from telling parents about their children's gender identity unless required by law.
Noem blocks South Dakota business with certain companies owned or controlled by 'evil foreign governments'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Friday that prevents the state from doing business with particular telecommunications companies.
