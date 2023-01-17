Monday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39

B-G-M 60, English Valleys, North English 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Sioux City, East 67

CAM, Anita 41, AC/GC 37

Calamus-Wheatland 45, Durant-Bennett 36

Carlisle 52, Norwalk 46

Central Springs 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30

Clarinda 40, Riverside, Oakland 24

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 31, GMG, Garwin 28

Dunkerton 59, Central City 38

Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Newell-Fonda 58

Fort Dodge 53, Marshalltown 14

Glidden-Ralston 57, Ogden 37

Grand View Christian 78, Collins-Maxwell 49

Johnston 85, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47

Keota 44, Hillcrest Academy 24

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 69, Harlan 61

Mabel-Canton, Minn. 61, Postville 46

Melcher-Dallas 45, Diagonal 38

Meskwaki Settlement School 38, South Tama County, Tama 33

Mount Ayr 48, Murray 38

Mount Pleasant 65, Danville 30

Mount Vernon 47, West Branch 25

North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Chariton 48

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 70, Sioux City, West 34

Orient-Macksburg 52, East Union, Afton 43

Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 16

PCM, Monroe 48, Newton 41

Saint Ansgar 61, Northwood-Kensett 39

Shenandoah 46, Tri-Center, Neola 32

Sioux City, North 55, Lawton-Bronson 47

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 30

Trinity Christian High School 49, Harris-Lake Park 42

Underwood 67, Missouri Valley 24

Van Buren, Keosauqua 43, Eldon Cardinal 40

Vinton-Shellsburg 56, Denver 30

West Delaware, Manchester 64, Jesup 47

West Marshall, State Center 53, AGWSR, Ackley 33

Winterset 47, Van Meter 28

Corner Conference Tournament=

East Mills 61, Essex 31

Griswold 60, Sidney 19

Wayne, Corydon 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn., ppd.

Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

