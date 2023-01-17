Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39
B-G-M 60, English Valleys, North English 36
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Sioux City, East 67
CAM, Anita 41, AC/GC 37
Calamus-Wheatland 45, Durant-Bennett 36
Carlisle 52, Norwalk 46
Central Springs 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
Clarinda 40, Riverside, Oakland 24
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 31, GMG, Garwin 28
Dunkerton 59, Central City 38
Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Newell-Fonda 58
Fort Dodge 53, Marshalltown 14
Glidden-Ralston 57, Ogden 37
Grand View Christian 78, Collins-Maxwell 49
Johnston 85, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47
Keota 44, Hillcrest Academy 24
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 69, Harlan 61
Mabel-Canton, Minn. 61, Postville 46
Melcher-Dallas 45, Diagonal 38
Meskwaki Settlement School 38, South Tama County, Tama 33
Mount Ayr 48, Murray 38
Mount Pleasant 65, Danville 30
Mount Vernon 47, West Branch 25
North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Chariton 48
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 70, Sioux City, West 34
Orient-Macksburg 52, East Union, Afton 43
Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 16
PCM, Monroe 48, Newton 41
Saint Ansgar 61, Northwood-Kensett 39
Shenandoah 46, Tri-Center, Neola 32
Sioux City, North 55, Lawton-Bronson 47
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 30
Trinity Christian High School 49, Harris-Lake Park 42
Underwood 67, Missouri Valley 24
Van Buren, Keosauqua 43, Eldon Cardinal 40
Vinton-Shellsburg 56, Denver 30
West Delaware, Manchester 64, Jesup 47
West Marshall, State Center 53, AGWSR, Ackley 33
Winterset 47, Van Meter 28
Corner Conference Tournament=
East Mills 61, Essex 31
Griswold 60, Sidney 19
Wayne, Corydon 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn., ppd.
Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
