Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Earlham 27

AC/GC 63, CAM, Anita 46

Alburnett 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 24

Belmond-Klemme 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56

Calamus-Wheatland 71, Durant-Bennett 70

Central Elkader 65, Waterloo Christian School 60

Central Springs 88, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 75

Collins-Maxwell 66, Woodward Academy 40

Crestwood, Cresco 66, Clarksville 33

Denver 90, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Estherville Lincoln Central 78, Newell-Fonda 69

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 83, Woodbury Central, Moville 19

Harlan 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56

Harris-Lake Park 79, Trinity Christian High School 31

Mabel-Canton, Minn. 57, Postville 47

Marshalltown 62, Fort Dodge 41

Melcher-Dallas 53, Diagonal 51, OT

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 67, Wayne, Corydon 58

Mount Ayr 58, Murray 40

North Mahaska, New Sharon 84, Chariton 68

Ogden 56, Glidden-Ralston 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 90, Sioux City, West 54

Osage 72, Nashua-Plainfield 49

Pella Christian 83, Pekin 47

Saint Ansgar 71, Northwood-Kensett 70

Sioux City, North 52, Lawton-Bronson 37

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 78, Interstate 35,Truro 69

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 55, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37

Tri-Center, Neola 77, Shenandoah 40

Underwood 82, Missouri Valley 37

West Central Valley, Stuart 64, Colfax-Mingo 48

West Marshall, State Center 46, AGWSR, Ackley 33

Winterset 57, Van Meter 55

Corner Conference Tournament=

Fremont Mills, Tabor 81, Essex 34

Sidney 73, Griswold 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn., ccd.

Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

