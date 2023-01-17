Read full article on original website
WWE CEO Nick Khan Discusses Vince's Return, Stephanie's Departure, WWE Sale, more
-- WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and went into great depth over the recent changes within WWE - including the return of WWE, the resignation of Stephanie McMahon as well as talking about the rumors of a company sale. Below is a recap:. On Vince's...
Jim Cornette Says It’s Ridiculous To Think That AEW’s Tony Khan Could End Up Buying WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as WWE looking to sell the company by mid-2023 and how ridiculous it is to think that All Elite Wrestling could end up buying the WWE.
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Fresno, CA. (1/18/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
Zelina Vega Hopes To Challenge For The Women's Title If WWE Holds An Event In Puerto Rico
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "Die Woche" program to talk about a number of topics such as how she hopes to challenge for the Women's Championship if the company ends up holding an event in Puerto Rico because that is where her family is from. Zelina...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker & D-Generation X For Raw Is XXX, Updated List Of Legends Expected
The official WWE website has confirmed some expected names for next week's Raw Is XXX special anniversary show. Ahead of the 30th anniversary special episode of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia, PA., the company has confirmed Hulk Hogan for the show. Also now official are D-Generation X and...
WWE Reveals Details On Royal Rumble Store
WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
WWE News: Raw Talents Head to India, Superstars Share Their Favorite Raw Moments (Video)
-- A pair of Monday Night Raw Superstars recently arrived in India for WWE promotional work. According to an announcement from the official WWE India Twitter account, Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are currently in the country:. -- Speaking of Monday Night Raw, various WWE Superstars shared their favorite moments...
WWE, MLW Alum Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion. According to a report from Puroresu Today, Kyushu Pro Wrestling is now the home of "The Japanese Buzzsaw" Tajiri. On Friday, KPW held a press conference, where Tajiri announced that signing with the company is "the beginning of...
Tony Khan Addresses FTR's Hiatus From AEW
The former IWGP, AAA and ROH Tag-Team Champions have been noticeably absent from the scene in All Elite Wrestling as of late, and with their contracts set to expire in April, there is a lot of talk about Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. In an appearance on the In The...
Dominik Mysterio Talks Being More Comfortable As A Heel Than A Face
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he is more comfortable being a heel than a face because he feels like he has more options and more variety to play with as a heel. Dominik Mysterio said:
More WWE Legends Expected For Raw Is XXX Anniversary Special
Some more names are being reported for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event set for next week. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and D-Generation X are the latest names expected for the big event honoring the 30-year legacy of WWE's flagship television program. Others reportedly appearing at the...
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The television tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured Tony Nese and Ari Daivari battling Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
Kurt Angle Says He Doesn't Know How MJF Will Hold Up In The Iron Man Match Against Bryan Danielson
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he doesn't know how AEW World Champion MJF will hold up in the potential Iron Man Match between Bryan Danielson and the AEW World Champion at AEW's Revolution PPV. Kurt Angle...
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured Action Andretti taking on J.A.S's Daniel Garcia in a Singles Match in the main event. Below are...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
WWE Officials Reportedly Confident That Naomi Will Be Back Soon
-- Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of WWE back in May after disagreement over creative and the direction of their characters. Banks has returned to the wrestling scene as Mercedes Mone while working for NJPW/Stardom whereas not much has been heard of from her former tag team partner, Naomi.
Former Multi-Time Champion Will Be The Guest On This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts
The next edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts will feature a former Universal Champion. On Friday, the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts will stream on YouTube, where Braun Strowman is set to share his workout with the WWE Universe. Strowman is also a former one-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time...
