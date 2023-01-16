Read full article on original website
New Entrants For Men's Royal Rumble Match Revealed, SmackDown Opening Match For Tonight
You can officially pencil in Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The duo will also be kicking off tonight's blue brand WWE on FOX show, as they kick off round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament against The Viking Raiders. Check out the...
WWE Changes Planned Segment For NXT On-The-Fly Due To Jay Briscoe's Passing
The passing of Jay Briscoe affected the WWE NXT on USA program on Tuesday night. As noted, heading into this week's NXT on USA show, the company had a segment advertised that would see The New Day hosting a funeral for Pretty Deadly. The segment was nixed when news of...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
Jazz Wants A "Five Star Match" With Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair
Could Jazz and current Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair have a five star match?. There's no one better to ask than the former two-time WWE Women's Champion herself. During her recent K&S WrestleFest signing, Jazz shared the following statement with viewers:. “I say it all the time when I’m asked...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble
-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
Former WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Fresno, CA. (Photos)
Danielle Moinet was in Fresno, CA. on Wednesday night. And you know what that means. The former WWE Superstar known as Summer Rae reunited with fellow former WWE performer Renee Paquette at Wednesday night's installment of AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Check out photos of...
Backstage News on WWE Sale & Possibility of Vince McMahon Selling to Khan Family
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, out of the major players that are said to be in the running to acquire WWE and its assets, Comcast - worth $164 billion - would be the top company to have the funds needed to purchase WWE, which analyst are estimating will go for between $7.4 and $8.2 billion. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Amazon, Disney and Netflix would also be able to come up with the money while Endeavor and the Khan Family would have to partner with other businesses to pull off a purchase.
WWE News: Raw Talents Head to India, Superstars Share Their Favorite Raw Moments (Video)
-- A pair of Monday Night Raw Superstars recently arrived in India for WWE promotional work. According to an announcement from the official WWE India Twitter account, Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are currently in the country:. -- Speaking of Monday Night Raw, various WWE Superstars shared their favorite moments...
WWE Reveals Details On Royal Rumble Store
WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
WWE, MLW Alum Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion. According to a report from Puroresu Today, Kyushu Pro Wrestling is now the home of "The Japanese Buzzsaw" Tajiri. On Friday, KPW held a press conference, where Tajiri announced that signing with the company is "the beginning of...
Kofi Kingston Talks About Being Elder Of WWE Locker Room, NXT Rookies
Kofi Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with DJ Peter Rosenberg program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he is an elder in the WWE locker room, as well as his thoughts on NXT rookies.
More WWE Legends Expected For Raw Is XXX Anniversary Special
Some more names are being reported for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event set for next week. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and D-Generation X are the latest names expected for the big event honoring the 30-year legacy of WWE's flagship television program. Others reportedly appearing at the...
Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Like Women Bleeding In Professional Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he doesn't like it when women bleed in pro wrestling and he certainly would not want to see his daughter Charlotte Flair bleed.
Chris Adonis Reveals WWE Has Not Contacted Him Yet For The 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters), who is one of the most imposing and explosive wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry made his intentions clear of wanting to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Chris took to his Twitter and revealed that the WWE has not contacted him yet about appearing in the match and it looks like it will definitely not be happening anymore.
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured Action Andretti taking on J.A.S's Daniel Garcia in a Singles Match in the main event. Below are...
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
