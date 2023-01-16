– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, out of the major players that are said to be in the running to acquire WWE and its assets, Comcast - worth $164 billion - would be the top company to have the funds needed to purchase WWE, which analyst are estimating will go for between $7.4 and $8.2 billion. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Amazon, Disney and Netflix would also be able to come up with the money while Endeavor and the Khan Family would have to partner with other businesses to pull off a purchase.

10 HOURS AGO