Matches Announced For This Week's AEW Rampage On TNT
The lineup is set for this week's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for the program. The following lineup is set for Friday night's installment of AEW Rampage:. AEW RAMPAGE ON...
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Fresno, CA. (Photos)
Danielle Moinet was in Fresno, CA. on Wednesday night. And you know what that means. The former WWE Superstar known as Summer Rae reunited with fellow former WWE performer Renee Paquette at Wednesday night's installment of AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Check out photos of...
rajah.com
Jazz Wants A "Five Star Match" With Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair
Could Jazz and current Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair have a five star match?. There's no one better to ask than the former two-time WWE Women's Champion herself. During her recent K&S WrestleFest signing, Jazz shared the following statement with viewers:. “I say it all the time when I’m asked...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and it was previously announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will be having a contract signing for their Undisputed WWE Universal Title Matchup at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Fresno, CA. (1/18/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
rajah.com
New Entrants For Men's Royal Rumble Match Revealed, SmackDown Opening Match For Tonight
You can officially pencil in Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The duo will also be kicking off tonight's blue brand WWE on FOX show, as they kick off round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament against The Viking Raiders. Check out the...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matchups that will take place as part of the promotion's STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that C4 (Cody...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Hardcore Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Rickey Shane Page will be taking on 1 Called Manders in a Hardcore Match at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The upcoming event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Viewership Down Huge From Last Week's Episode
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 600,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.28% from this past week’s 700,000 viewers for the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special. This past Tuesday's...
rajah.com
Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1/27/2023)
You can officially pencil in a couple of matches for next week's WWE Royal Rumble "go-home" edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, a couple of bouts have been announced for the show. Confirmed for the 1/27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown...
rajah.com
WWE Hall of Famer Announces He Has Left Company
-- Multi-time WWE tag team champion and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley announced on Twitter that he has left the company. Dudley most recently worked as a coach at the WWE's Performance Center.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Hopes To Challenge For The Women's Title If WWE Holds An Event In Puerto Rico
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "Die Woche" program to talk about a number of topics such as how she hopes to challenge for the Women's Championship if the company ends up holding an event in Puerto Rico because that is where her family is from. Zelina...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
rajah.com
WWE Changes Planned Segment For NXT On-The-Fly Due To Jay Briscoe's Passing
The passing of Jay Briscoe affected the WWE NXT on USA program on Tuesday night. As noted, heading into this week's NXT on USA show, the company had a segment advertised that would see The New Day hosting a funeral for Pretty Deadly. The segment was nixed when news of...
rajah.com
Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble
-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
rajah.com
rajah.com
Chris Adonis Reveals WWE Has Not Contacted Him Yet For The 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters), who is one of the most imposing and explosive wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry made his intentions clear of wanting to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Chris took to his Twitter and revealed that the WWE has not contacted him yet about appearing in the match and it looks like it will definitely not be happening anymore.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Credits John Morrison For His Memorable WWE Royal Rumble Match Elimination Spots
Kofi Kingston and the Royal Rumble. The WWE veteran has made a tradition out of doing spectacular spots to avoid being eliminated in the annual 30-man battle royal at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view every January. During a recent appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast, The...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
