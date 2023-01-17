ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield Students, Apply Now for the 2023 Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship

By Jennifer Popper
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield high school seniors, it's time to apply for the Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship. DeLeeuw, a prominent Plainfield resident and a patron of the arts, established a scholarship fund to assist students in need in the Plainfield area for their pursuit of post-secondary education.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 8. Download the application here.

The scholarship fund, a part of the Plainfield Foundation, has provided over $1.4 million dollars ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 over a twenty-seven-year period. The awards are made in accordance with the terms of a bequest from DeLeeuw, who was the author of 75 books, a journalist and an arts activist.

The Plainfield Rotary Scholarship Foundation, headed by Michael R. Townley, acts as selector for the scholarships. Eligible students are those who attend public, parochial or private high schools in Plainfield, North Plainfield, South Plainfield, Warren, Watchung, Scotch Plains, Fanwood and Edison.

Applicants must major in one of the following areas of study: art, poetry, writing, journalism or engineering, and must also be accepted to an accredited college or university. They must demonstrate the scholastic aptitude and interest in the area of study and prove financial need.

High school students who are interested in applying should consult with their guidance counselors to obtain the necessary application information, visit the Rotary Club of the Plainfields website at www.rotarypnp.org/cs-adele-deleeuw-scholarship.php or download the application above.

For more information, contact Johanna Salvemini, Scholarship Administrator, at 908-755-8098.

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
