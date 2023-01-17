ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Green, UT

ksl.com

Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

One man injured after caught in Aspen Grove avalanche

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – One man was reportedly injured after a small avalanche near the Aspen Grove Trailhead on Friday, Jan. 20. According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a 26-year-old man and his friend were on the trail when a small avalanche occurred about a mile above the trailhead. Both of the individuals managed to escape the avalanche, but the man reportedly twisted his knee and was unable to walk out on his own.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Provo man charged with injuring 2 officers trying to arrest him in stolen vehicle

SPRINGVILLE — A Provo man who police say injured two officers while trying to avoid arrest is now facing multiple criminal charges. Jordan Lonnie Forbes, 22, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault against an officer, a second-degree felony; failing to stop for police, criminal mischief, drug possession, and DUI, third-degree felonies, as well as other charges.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
OGDEN, UT

