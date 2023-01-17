Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
ABC 4
One man injured after caught in Aspen Grove avalanche
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – One man was reportedly injured after a small avalanche near the Aspen Grove Trailhead on Friday, Jan. 20. According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a 26-year-old man and his friend were on the trail when a small avalanche occurred about a mile above the trailhead. Both of the individuals managed to escape the avalanche, but the man reportedly twisted his knee and was unable to walk out on his own.
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police conducted a crosswalk safety enforcement Thursday morning. It comes after at least half a dozen people have been hit by cars — and a 31-year-old man lost his life this past week. The Salt Lake City police Motor Squad got...
Summit Daily News
Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town
PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
Former Utah ski resort employee arrested for allegedly making threatening post against school
A former Park City Mountain Resort employee was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for making a threatening social media post against a school, authorities say.
KSLTV
Road rage crash on SB I-15 blocks four lanes of traffic, causes significant delays
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two drivers involved in road rage caused a crash that blocked four lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at 8400 South. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved three cars and two had been involved in road rage prior to the incident.
Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness
Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.
KSLTV
Utah troopers stop more than 3,500 vehicles for speeding in first 2 weeks of 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol said troopers stopped more than 10,000 vehicles in the state during the first two weeks of the new year. Among those 10,028 stops from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, 3,567 were pulled over for speeding — 177 of which were traveling 100 mph, and 70 were considered reckless, which is 105 mph or higher.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City library avoids 'catastrophic' damage, remains closed for sewer line repair
SALT LAKE CITY — It's unclear how long Salt Lake City Public Library's Main Library will remain closed because of a sewer line failure; however, Salt Lake City Public Library System said Friday that a leak in the line was detected before it did any damage to the building or the materials inside.
ksl.com
Will historic West High School be rebuilt or renovated? Here are the 4 options
SALT LAKE CITY — Historic, tradition, community, iconic. Those were the primary words identified by over 1,700 survey respondents asked to describe 100-year-old West High School. The results of the survey and more were discussed Wednesday night during the final public meeting regarding the feasibility study to rebuild or...
ABC 4
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ksl.com
Provo man charged with injuring 2 officers trying to arrest him in stolen vehicle
SPRINGVILLE — A Provo man who police say injured two officers while trying to avoid arrest is now facing multiple criminal charges. Jordan Lonnie Forbes, 22, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault against an officer, a second-degree felony; failing to stop for police, criminal mischief, drug possession, and DUI, third-degree felonies, as well as other charges.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
Gephardt Daily
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
